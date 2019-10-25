Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Incredible Curves In Revealing Catwoman Costume

The social media model sizzled in her sexy Halloween costume.

Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou gave Michelle Pfeiffer a run for her money in her recent Instagram photos. On Friday, the Instagram influencer uploaded two seperate posts for her six million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the first set of sexy snaps, Stassie stood outside, at night, in front of a black limousine. The stunner sizzled in a custom made Catwoman costume from the clothing brand, L.A. Roxx. The revealing ensemble appears to be based on the design from the 2004 critically panned Halle Berry movie.

Stassie flaunted her hourglass figure in the latex costume, that consisted of skintight, ripped-up pants and a barely-there top. Her ample cleavage, toned abs, and perky derriere were on full display. She accessorized with a pair of black boots and elbow-length fingerless gloves. She also wore a black cat mask on the top of her head.

Stassie sported a long, brunette wig and opted for a full face of makeup, including a fierce cat eye and brick red lipstick.

The post seemed to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 360,000 likes.

Just an hour after uploading the photos, Stassie posted even more pictures of her Halloween costume on Instagram. This time, she posed with her close friend, Kelsey Calemine, in a living room.

Kelsey decided to dress as another iconic comic book villain. She sizzled in her figure-hugging Poison Ivy costume, that left little to the imagination.

Fans were floored by the photos and were quick to compliment the stunners. While many simply left heart-eye and fire emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You’re both so pretty,” said an admirer.

“Hottest people alive,” chimed in another.

It wasn’t just fans, however, who had something to say about the costumes. YouTube star James Charles made his feelings known about the provocative post.

“Holy s**t,” commented the controversial beauty guru.

Stassie’s best friend Kylie Jenner also took no time to leave a comment.

“You guys look amazing,” gushed the reality star.

This isn’t the first time that Stassie has modeled a risque Halloween costume. Last week, the stunner drove fans metaphorically wild by wearing a sexy bunny costume. In the caption, she noted she has a few more Halloween looks to try out.

“My favorite holiday is coming up!! here’s 1 of about 4-5 looks i’ve got up my sleeve this year,” wrote the blonde bombshell.

To see more of Stassie, be sure to check out her Instagram account and YouTube channel.