UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Slays In Stunning Sheer Dress On The Beach

Arianny Celeste is known for being one of the hottest women inside the UFC ring. However, she’s also smoking hot when she’s out of the octagon, and she’s proving it in her latest beach snap, which set Instagram on fire.

In the photo, Arianny rocks a stunning sheer dress as she poses seductively on the beach. The green gown blows back in the wind to expose the model’s killer legs thanks to the thigh-high slits. The dress didn’t show as much skin as her pink bikini, but it definitely got the job done.

The ensemble boasted a cut-out midsection, which flaunted Arianny’s flat tummy and toned abs. She also showed off her ample cleavage in the off-the-shoulder number, which likely had her fans’ hearts skipping a beat.

Arianny looks like a total smokeshow in the snap, as she pulled her long, brown hair back into a sleek bun behind her head. She jazzed up her look with a dainty chain around her neck and some large good hoop earrings. She also rocked full glam makeup and opted for dark eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow, and a glossy nude lip to accentuate her natural beauty.

In the caption of the photo, Arianny reveals that days on the beach help her enjoy life. Meanwhile, the model’s fans flocked to show love for the picture, clicking the like button over 27,000 times and posting nearly 500 comments in the first 10 hours after it was posted.

“Gorgeous as always,” one of Arianny’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“So HOT!” another loyal fan stated.

“You look like a goddess!” one comment read.

“Breathtaking,” another social media user gushed.

Fans who have been following Arianny for years know that her style has evolved through time, and she has drawn some inspiration from Nicole Richie.

Loading...

“[My] style icon would be Nicole Richie, I think she’s awesome, she has an amazing style, she’s really funny, and as far as my icon goes would be with work because she’s done it all, she’s done sexy magazines, she hosted an amazing show, and now she’s a mom with kids, and she’s still sexy so, I love that about her,” Arianny told The Daily Hive during an interview back in 2017.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Arianny Celeste’s stunning modeling photos by following the UFC fan favorite ring girl on her Instagram account.