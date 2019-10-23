Swedish Bombshell Anna Nyström Is Body Goals In A Pair Of Extremely Tight Pants

Swedish bombshell Anna Nyström has once again stunned followers with another sizzling shot. As a fitness model, it’s little surprise that Anna has an incredible body. Though she normally showcases her figure in athleisure clothing like yoga pants, she opted this time to wear a pair of jeans. However, fans of the Scandinavian stunner need not fret: they are just as skintight as her exercise leggings, and are sure to hug every curve of the beauty’s perky posterior.

Anna is one of the most popular Instagram celebrities in Sweden, and currently boasts over 8.3 million followers. She also is developing a vlog on YouTube, and has over 111,000 subscribers on that platform as well.

It’s easy to understand why she has developed such a fandom. In addition to her beauty and banging body, Anna often discusses helping others, particularly her fans, and has expressed her goal in inspiring others.

It’s hard not to feel some motivation to hit the gym after seeing Anna’s latest shot. In the picture, she is posed away from the camera, so that her backside is on full display as she glances over her shoulder at the audience.

For attire, Anna wears a pair of brown pants that are so tight, they look nearly painted on. The design of the back pockets only emphasize Anna’s peachy derriere by highlighting its incredible curve.

Anna paired the pants with a cozy-looking, oatmeal-colored sweater. The sweater features an off-the-shoulder neckline, adding yet another sizzling aspect to the picture. Anna completed the look with her trademark heavy eye makeup and a light berry lip. Her long, blond locks were styled in a voluminous ponytail.

Within just an hour, the picture already received nearly 54,000 likes and over 700 comments.

“It’s not the color thats perfect,” joked a fan with several emoji, responding to Anna’s caption.

“You look like an Amazon goddess,” sighed a second, adding a black heart.

“MOST BEAUTIFUL GIRL OF THE WORLD!!” enthusiastically proclaimed a third.

This latest picture was not the only one that the Scandinavian stunner had posted this week. Less than 24 hours earlier, she uploaded a sweet selfie that let her natural beauty shine through.

In the shot, she styled her trademark blond hair sleek and straight, and stunned in a simple pastel pink lace bralette that gave the slightest glimpse of cleavage. Anna completed the look with a gold necklace.

The selfie earned over 141,000 likes and close to 1,900 comments.

She also recently posted a picture in a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.