Instagram Model Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Famous Derriere In Blue Thong Bikini On Instagram

Curvy model Katya Elise Henry, who is famous on Instagram for her racy pictures, recently took to her page and treated her 6.1 million fans to a new, hot snap — one which became an instant hit.

In the picture, the hottie could be seen rocking a skimpy blue, thong-style bikini and as Katya turned her back toward the camera to strike pose, she put her peachy posterior on full display to tease her fans.

The stunner styled her raven-colored tresses down and looked away from the camera. As can be seen in the picture, and per the caption, the post was made to promote the sports drink brand, Blessed Protein.

Within three hours of going live, the snap has amassed more than 92,000 likes and over 720 comments which shows that the model is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing platform.

Many of Katya’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support. These included, but are not limited to, Yaslen Clemente, Ana Lorde, YouTuber Zac Perna.

“This woman is insane! Dream body,” one of her fans wrote.

“Thank you for this blessing on a beautiful Sunday,” another fan commented, referring to the ample display of booty.

“I am addicted to this view!” a third fan expressed his feelings.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan wrote that following comment to praise the hottie.

“I’m just speechless at this point! I don’t know, what to say!”

Other fans opted for a more millennial way and used countless heart, fire, peach and kiss emoji instead of long sentences to let the model know how much they adore her.

Prior to sharing the hot snap, Katya treated her fans to a sultry selfie where she could be seen rocking a printed magenta dress, one that allowed her to expose her slim waist and taut stomach while accentuating her booty.

The model wore her hair into waves, opted for minimal makeup and smiled at the camera to strike a pose.

Loading...

As of this writing, the snap has racked up more than 168,000 likes and about 1,700 comments where fans drooled over the model’s hotness and showered her with numerous compliments.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that Katya is the “queen of his heart,” while another one opined that the model is the “most beautiful woman on Instagram.”

According to a previous article by The Inquisitr, apart from her sexy Instagram pictures, the model also rose to fame for dating Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kyle Kuzma in the past. Apart from that, the model also previously in a relationship with singer Austin Mahone.