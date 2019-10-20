Lindsey Pelas Rocks A White Lace Lingerie Set & Calls Herself Tiffany Valentine From ‘Child’s Play’

Instagram sensation, Lindsey Pelas, appears to be getting ready for Halloween as she shared a costume with her fans. The captions revealed that she was dressed as Tiffany Valentine, a character from the Child’s Play horror movie series.

Pelas wore a white lace lingerie set, which was complete with a bra, bottoms, garter belt, and stockings. She also wore a long-sleeved lace piece. The model wore her hair down in a middle part, and sported dark lipstick and silver eyeshadow. Lindsey also wore dark eyeliner and mascara.

The first photo of the set showed Lindsey looking down to her camera screen, while the second photo was of her looking straight ahead. Behind her, you could see a ring light, which helps her capture images with ideal lighting.

The post has been liked over 21,000 times in the first 40 minutes since it went live.

The model also took to her Instagram stories to give fans a closer look at her outfit. She was spotted in the same ensemble, except she wore a black leather jacket on top. In one of the clips, Pelas was seen popping out her booty and leaning forward, as she shook her thing on the dance floor.

Lindsey also shared clips of Chucky in one of the Child’s Play movies, with appearances by Tiffany.

In addition to these updates, Pelas also recently opened up to her fans via a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session. She answered a variety of questions from her many fans, which number over 9 million on Instagram alone. In particular, she addressed a question about how she manages to stay humble.

“I’m so much more normal than people imagine haha. I just try to live my life like it’s a video game. I get down a lot but I don’t stay down. I’m resilient. Idk how things get to people’s head. I know my significance on this planet is so small, I’m such a small insignificant being (we all are) so pretending I’m better than anyone knowing I’m not wouldn’t make sense. :),” she explained.

Pelas also gave advice to someone who is dealing with social anxiety.

“Talk about your feelings with your friends. You’re real* honest, dark feelings. Good friends will tell you the truth and normally when you’re stressed over nothing,” she said.

