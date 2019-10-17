Larsa Pippen Flaunts Major Cleavage & Bares Abs While Posing Against Expensive White Ferrari

Kim Kardashian’s BFF Larsa Pippen is turning heads in her latest social media share.

As those who follow the brunette bombshell on Instagram know, pretty much nothing is off-limits when it comes to posting sexy photos for fans on her popular Instagram page. The stunner has amassed an impressive following of over 1.8 on Instagram alone, thanks, in part, to her friendship with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. Also in part because she used to be married to NBA star Scottie Pippen.

In the most recent post that was shared for her loyal fans, Larsa does what she does best — shows off her killer body in a racy outfit. In the image, the 45-year-old strikes a sexy pose in the great outdoors. The bombshell does not specifically mention where she is in the photo, but it appears to be in her home base of California. For the photo op, Pippen leans against a white Ferrari while clad in a cleavage-baring top that features a metal clasp in the middle.

Pippen’s taut tummy is also on display in the shot, while she completes the all-white look with a pair of white sweats and white gym shoes. The social media star wears her long, dyed locks down and straight along with a beautiful face of makeup that includes lipgloss. She covers the rest of her face with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

The photo has only been live on her account for a short time, but it’s earning Larsa a ton of attention already, racking up over 22,000 likes and well over 300 comments. Many fans were quick to comment on her killer figure while countless others raved over the snazzy car.

“Heading towards the weekend in style!” one fan raved with a heart and flame emoji attached to the end.

“So beautiful and special,” another fan chimed in.

“Hi larsa you look beautiful!!” one more social media user raved.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty sizzled in another sexy outfit that showcased her famous figure. In the hot post, the stunner could be seen posing front and center as she showed off her beautiful body in a purple zip-up bodysuit that fit her like a glove. The reality star’s toned and tanned legs were on full display in the image, and it’s easy to see that she’s been putting in her time at the gym. For the photo op, she went barefoot while completing the look with a pair of big, silver aviators.

That post racked up over 20,000 likes.