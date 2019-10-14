Kate Beckinsale Rocks A Sheer Bra & Tiara On Instagram, Caption Nails It

It wouldn’t be an Instagram update from Kate Beckinsale without a little humor. The Pearl Harbor actress seems to come as one of the platform’s funniest faces, with her followers appearing to find the offbeat edge and epic captions somewhat epic.

Kate has kicked off the week with another of her legendary posts.

The photo showed Kate in selfie mode. The low-res finish that’s somewhat of a standard on Kate’s account was manifesting, although there was enough clarity to see both the star’s outfit and her statement accessory. Kate was seen shot from the thigh up, with the star rocking an all-black wardrobe — well, except for the white belt. Kate appeared in a dark pair of pants and a sheer bra, with the minimal upper clothing doing wonders for showcasing the actress’s rock-hard abs and overall fit frame. Kate was seen with her hips slightly swung to the side, with both hands holding her smartphone.

Yes, there was a tiara. Kate appeared with her hair in a high and somewhat-messy ponytail, with the crystal hair accessory placed to the side of her head.

It’s all in the caption with this girl. Kate spoke of an “appendix scar,” with what appeared to be a justification of why one can rock a tiara just for the heck of it.

The update appears to have been a hit, racking up over 86,000 likes in the space of three hours. As to Kate being popular on Instagram overall, well, this is a star who personally revealed her vagina name in the comments section to one of her own posts earlier this year.

Fans eyeing Kate’s trim body today likely noticed a fair amount of muscle and not much body fat. Kate is a workout queen, with the star’s social media documenting her fitness fiend side on a regular basis. The workouts may be conventional with Kate, but the diet hasn’t always been. Kate actually ditched being a vegetarian, telling Shape about her unusual decision.

“I was a vegetarian for a really long time because I am incredibly squeamish about meat. But when I was filming Pearl Harbor, I didn’t have enough energy, and the trainer I was working with at the time said ‘You’ve got to start eating chicken and fish.’ So I did, and that helped me,” she told the magazine.

“Working out is basically nature’s antidepressant. I start out absolutely dreading it, do an incredibly punishing workout, b**** about it the whole time, and end up feeling 100 percent better when I leave,” Kate added regarding training.

Fans wishing to see more of Kate should follow her Instagram account.