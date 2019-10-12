‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Offers Co-Parenting Advice To ‘Young And Pregnant’ Moms

Leah Messer has been sharing her life on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. Now, the mom-of-three is offering some advice about co-parenting to the girls of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.

“When dealing with baby daddies, communication is key,” Leah says in a clip from InTouch Weekly.

Leah was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah. Although she and the father of her twins, Corey Simms, had been dating for only a short time, they tried their best to make the relationship work. The couple married in 2010, but divorced less than a year later.

She then moved on with a man named Jeremy Calvert and the two married in 2012. Together, the two had one daughter together, Addie. Leah and Jeremy tried to make their relationship work, but the two divorced in 2015.

Leah has had to deal with co-parenting with her two ex-husbands so it makes sense that she would be able to give advice to the girls of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. Aside from communication, Leah also had other advice for the girls.

“Both parents deserve to be in the child’s life.”

Both of Leah’s exes play active roles in their children’s lives.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will be coming back to MTV for a second season of the show. However, there have been some changes made to the cast. Jade Cline, who appeared on the first season of the show, was recently added to the cast of Teen Mom 2. Jade was added to the cast following Jenelle Evans exit from the show. Lexi Tatman is also no longer appearing on the show. In the girls places will be two new cast members. Ashley Jones, Briana Jaramillo, and Kayla Sessler will all be returning for the new season along with new cast members Kiaya and Rachel.

Teen Mom Tuesdays are expecting again! ???? 2️⃣ new moms join the Teen Mom: #YoungAndPregnant family when it returns for an all-new season Tuesday, October 22nd on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/qlIuEf9uAf — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) September 24, 2019

Leah Messer has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade while the girls of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant are just starting out on their parenting journeys. The new season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant is set to premiere on MTV on Tuesday, October 22. Until then, fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday nights on MTV to catch up with Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline.