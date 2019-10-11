Sommer Ray Goes Braless In A Dress & Reveals A Piercing

Sommer Ray shared a series of eight photos in a new Instagram update, and it showed her rocking a tan-colored dress. The dress itself had a basic cut, including long sleeves and a half-zipper in the front.

However, the model took things to another level by opting to go braless. Thanks to the type of fabric she was wearing, this meant that there was little left to the imagination in some of the shots. Plus, the photos revealed that Sommer had nipple piercings.

Most of the photos of the set were of Sommer from her chest up, as she struck several different poses. This included few shots of her playing with her hair, looking straight at the camera, and looking far into the distance. Ray wore her hair down in natural curls, while accessorizing with multiple rings.

The model’s makeup consisted of shimmery eyeshadow and black eyeliner on her upper and lower lids. She wore a small necklace, along with a gold bracelet.

There was one photo in the set that revealed the outfit from further away. The ensemble featured a thin, black-and-white graphic on the midriff, along with white panels on the front sides.

The update was liked over 390,000 times, and plenty of people raved about the photos in the comments section.

“You don’t have to do the most. you’re already heaven sent,” said a fan.

“Wow! If only a pic would be in your box,” said another fan.

“Why are your iPhone photoshoots better than my senior photos,” joked a follower.

“Only thing you do is get cuter and cuter,” said another follower.

Prior to this update, Sommer shared a photo of herself rocking a yellow, off-the-shoulder shirt. This update consisted of five photos, and showed the model looking happy. The shirt was light yellow with white, horizontal stripes. It had a cropped cut, along with a low neckline.

Behind Ray, viewers could see a ton of green plants. She wore natural-looking makeup, including light lipstick and a hint of eyeshadow.

The model joked about her subscription box in the captions, which is a new service that she’s been promoting on her social media page.

All of the photos in the set showed Sommer smiling widely, while the final photo was a silly image. Ray stuck her tongue out and widened her eyes.

These photos proved to be popular, garnering over 668,000 likes.

Prior to this, Sommer’s fans saw her getting down in a workout video.