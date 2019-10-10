Victoria’s Secret Stunner Elsa Hosk Goes Braless Under Sheer White Top & Instagram Loves Her Sexy Disco Pants

Elsa Hosk is once again sizzling in her latest social media update.

The blond bombshell has been showing off her signature figure on social media quite a bit in recent weeks and everything that she posts for fans earns a ton of attention. Right now, the model has an impressive following of over 5.7 million and that number continues to climb thanks to her gorgeous photo posts. In the most recent series of images that was shared for her fans, Hosk sizzles in a sexy and chic outfit.

In the first photo in the deck, the blond bombshell strikes a pose in front of big, glass windows. Hosk wears her short, blond tresses down and waved as they wave in the wind. She appears to be wearing a little bit of subtle makeup in the shot but covers the majority of her face with an oversized pair of sunglasses. Elsa leaves almost nothing to the imagination in a sheer, white button-down crop top that shows her chest and taut tummy.

On the bottom, the model dons a pair of high-waisted silver disco-like pants that show off her trim legs. Hosk completes the look with a bright green bag in her right hand. In the next few photos in the series, Hosk rocks the same exact outfit but strikes slightly different poses. In just a few short hours of the image going live for her millions of fans, it’s already garnered over 78,000 likes and well over 300 comments.

Many fans took to the shot to let Elsa know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more had no words and simply raved over the beautiful shots with heart, star, and flame emoji.

“Oh my god, you look fire always,” one fan gushed with a series of flame emoji.

“These pants are everything,” another social media user raved.

“These pants are for bodies like yours!! Amazing holographic pants!!!,” one more chimed in with a series of heart-eye emoji.

In recent weeks, Hosk seems to be all about the braless trend. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model rocked an insanely sexy outfit on a recent trip to Paris. In the photo that was shared for her loyal fans, the blond beauty went braless once again, this time in a tight green sweater. On the bottom she sported a pair of tight purple leggings while completing the look with some vibrant blue heels.

That photograph racked up over 2,900 comments and an impressive 440,000 likes.