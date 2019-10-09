Lingerie Football Player Kristen Strout Bares Her Booty In Black Thong Bikini & Heels

Kristen Strout is one of the hottest women on social media, and she’s been heating up the social media platform with her racy posts. However, her more than 800,000 followers don’t seem to mind when she shows some skin.

On Wednesday, Kristen stunned her fans yet again with a brand new bikini shot that flaunted all of her enviable curves. Strout showcased her long, lean legs, toned arms, tiny waist, and curvy booty in a skimpy little black thong bikini.

Kristen’s gorgeous face can’t be seen in the snap as she has her back turned to the camera, but her back tattoos are on full display. In the caption of the snap, Strout reveals what her spine tattoo says, which is a message about living out your dreams. Tattoos on her arm, lower back, between her shoulder blades and on her booty are also visible in the photo.

Kristen’s long, dark brown hair is styled in straight strands and worn down for the photo. However, she pulls her mane off her back with her hands so that she can showcase her ink for her fans, which they loved.

The post earned over 5,500 likes and nearly 200 comments in the first two hours after it was shared. Fans also took to the comments section to gush over Kristen.

“So beautiful,” one fan stated.

“Wooow looks amazing,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Bootylicious,” a third comment read.

“Love it,” another admirer gushed.

Some fans may remember Kristen from her days playing in the lingerie football league, where she proved herself to be very athletic while playing the position of safety for the Orlando Fantasy.

Bikini Team reports that Strout hails from central Florida, where she works as a model. Her Instagram bio reveals that she’s also house investor with a passion for cars, especially Corvettes. She also loves tattoos and rock and country music.

“Kristen is a tomboy and country girl at heart, loves rock music and rides a Yamaha R1 and owns a C7 Corvette. At age 21, she started playing in The Lingerie Football League for the Orlando Fantasy, where they chose her to be the one girl from the team to be both on the official LFL football and in their calendar. After that she started doing bikini contests, which ended up being the start of her modeling career,” the bio section of her official website reads.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kristen Stout’s sexy photos by following the model on her Instagram account, which she frequently posts on.