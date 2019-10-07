‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Rocks The Tightest Of Bodysuits With Latex Boots & Fans Are In Awe

Anastasiya Kvitko has put her curves on display – and she’s gone extra-tight. The “Russian Kim Kardashian” seems to wear skintight clothing as somewhat of her trademark, although those curves always seem to handle the getup perfectly. It’s unsurprising, then, that AK has amassed over 11 million followers on Instagram.

Today didn’t have AK squeezing her curves into a bikini, but it more than delivered that famous frame.

The snap showed AK posing on a stool against a plain tan wall. The brunette was managing to pop against it in every way possible, with an outfit that was eye-catching, stylish, and definitely unusual. The model rocked a tight and glittery white bodysuit with a high neckline and long sleeves – while the look wasn’t flashing the Russian’s famous cleavage, it was affording a perfect view of her curves via the skintight fabrics. With a v-shape at the bottom, the bodysuit also seemed to be doing wonders for showcasing AK’s ultra-curvy hips and toned thighs.

A little latex never hurts, either. Kvitko was seen in a yellow pair of latex boots rising up her thighs, with the finish being both chic and sexy. AK posed for her shot with her hands behind her head, a downward gaze, and her long brown hair cascading down her back.

Fans seem to be in total awe. Replies quickly poured in after the update went live, with the early responses coming in all languages, as fans took to the comments section from around the globe.

“Superb no words for you beauty and body,” one fan wrote.

“I love your perfect body,” another said.

“Perfect” was another comment.

“Wooooow looking very very hotter sweetheart awesome pic,” another user gushed.

The update itself proved popular in no time, racking up over 22,000 likes in under 50 minutes. AK may not have the Instagram following boasted by Kim Kardashian, but she’s got her fans.

Loading...

AK has spoken out about her fast-rising following. An interview with Women’s Fitness detailed how Anastasiya was taken aback by how quickly she had shot to fame, as well as her discussing her move from Russia to the U.S.

“My Instagram account was growing…fast. Once it reached first one hundred thousand of followers. It was unbelievable,” she said.

“What is more, many comments were written by people from different places of the world but most of them were from my fans from USA, therefore, it appeared a necessity to move to [the] United States, because my email was filled by commercial proposals with invitations to visit [the] United States for work,” AK added.

Fans wishing to see more of Anastasiya should follow her Instagram.