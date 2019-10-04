Jennifer Aniston, 50, Smolders In Spaghetti-Strap Dress & High Heels, Flaunting Killer Workout Body

Jennifer Aniston’s appeal will probably never fade. America’s unofficial sweetheart, who has been winning hearts for decades, may be 50, but she’s still got it. The proof is in the proverbial pudding with Jennifer as the Friends star knocked the paparazzi dead in acid-wash jeans earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, Jennifer’s latest headline-making has her rocking a much slinkier look. As The Daily Mail reports on October 4, Jennifer took part in an Aveeno event this week. Jennifer, who fronts the skincare brand, looked absolutely sensational in a fashion moment in which she seemed to be flaunting her killer workout body.

Jennifer was seen in a long white dress with spaghetti straps as the loose materials appeared to perfectly flatter the actress’s frame. Jennifer paired her dress with a nude pair of high heels. Indeed, while the ensemble wasn’t flashing the star’s famous legs while hints of the star’s toned pins were visible. So were her super-strong arms.

Aniston appeared to be beautifully made up, with her famous hair worn down. The look wasn’t quite the “Rachel” hairdo seen back in the day, but the well-known layers and blonde highlights were all there. Jennifer was smiling as she made her way into the event, with pictures also catching the star as she held a mic.

The buzz around Jennifer’s age-defying looks seems never-ending. The star appears to fly the flag for celebrities who don’t show their age, although, for Jennifer, it all seems to come naturally. In an interview with In Style this year, the star opened up about her age while the actress admitted that when people continue to talk about her age, that chatter can get a little tiresome.

“I feel physically incredible. So it’s weird that it’s all of a sudden getting telegraphed in a way that’s like, ‘You look amazing for your age.’ I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage,” she told the magazine.

“I’m not gonna lie — I don’t want gray hair. I am all about living to whatever age I’m supposed to. As long as I’m thriving,” Jennifer added.

Jennifer is not alone in the world of age-defying celebrities. Stars such as Halle Berry, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Sofia Vergara are also known for looking incredibly youthful.

Jennifer shot to fame back in 1994 when Friends started airing. She became an international superstar virtually overnight after which time she has been featured in endless movies.