Rihanna Tugs At Her Jeans In British Paparazzi Photos, Hinting At Recent Weight Loss

Rihanna is back in the news. The singer and Fenty Beauty founder was recently photographed in New York City, although The Daily Mail‘s report and photos today seemed less about the star’s presence in the Big Apple and more about a bit of a tricky situation with her jeans. As the British newspaper reports, Rihanna appears to have lost a significant amount of weight, with the star possibly not having outfitted herself with new clothing since shedding the alleged pounds.

The new photos showed the 31-year-old exiting a vehicle, looking stylish in a pair of blue jeans paired with a slightly-cropped and beige-colored sweater top. The loose fabric flattered the singer’s frame perfectly, although the loose fit of the pants seemed to be the newspaper’s focus as it documented what appeared to be weight loss. Several photos showed Rihanna struggling to keep her jeans up – the star’s pants had no belt and they came close to actually falling down.

Of course, the situation wasn’t too much of an embarrassing one, with Rihanna managing to catch the waistline. That said, there seemed to be a struggle going on as the singer was seen in various attempts to keep those jeans on.

Jeans aside, Rihanna looked like her usual fantastic self. The star was rocking nude-colored heels to match her sweater, with her long tresses worn down. A pair of glam shades and some jewelry completed the look.

Rihanna is generally known for both her curves and her muscles. The star’s super-fit frame is adored by her fans, although they may be surprised to see that the singer is now making a headline on account of alleged weight loss. The star has even mentioned not wanting to lose her curves in interviews — as W Magazine reported last year, the singer seemed adamant that working out shouldn’t hinder maintaining the feminine shape she’s known for.

“I’m about to get back into the gym and stuff, and I hope I don’t lose my butt or my hips or all of my thighs. I’ll lose some, but not all,” she said.

Loading...

“And I think of my boobs, like, ‘Imma lose everything, everything goes!’ But, you know, it comes with a price. You want to have a butt, then you have a gut,” the singer added.

Rihanna isn’t alone, as multiple celebrities seem to be slimming down these days. Khloe Kardashian has been making headlines for her slender and gym-honed physique, while Miley Cyrus appears to have sparked concern recently.

Apart from her supposed weight loss, Rihanna is currently going through a tough time. The singer recently lost her uncle Rudy, as The Inquisitr reported.