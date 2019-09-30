Instagram Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Gets Soaking Wet As She Busts Out Of Tight One-Piece Bathing Suit

Rosanna Arkle is heating up social media with her latest bathing suit photo. The Instagram sensation has a ton of fans, and all of them love her racy bathing suit snaps, including the one that she posted this week.

In the photo, Rosanna is seen getting soaking wet as she emerges from a swimming pool. The model donned a one-piece bathing suit that was every bit as racy as a tiny bikini.

The sexy swimwear was a burgundy color with white lines racing across it. The straps were thin and the suit was low-cut and extremely tight. The one-piece flaunted Arkle’s flawless figure and showcased her ample cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, and curvy booty.

Rosanna wore her long, blonde hair wet and pushed back in straight strands behind her head. She posed with her arms above her head as she looked away from camera with her hip sticking out to the side.

Arkle also seemed to sport a full face of makeup for the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, and long lashes. She also added a bronzed glow and pink blush on her cheeks to complete the glam look as she soaked up some sun by the swimming pool.

Of course, Arkle’s followers couldn’t help but gush over her jaw-dropping bathing suit photo.

“Thick Instagram queen,” one of Rosanna’s followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Wow. Curvaceous,” another fan gushed.

“Stunning,” a third comment read.

“Such a beauty,” another admirer stated of the post, which earned over 34,000 likes.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rosanna is one of the hottest models on Instagram. She boasts over 4.8 million followers, many of whom love to see her stunning photos.

Loading...

However, Rosanna is more than just a bathing suit babe. She has her own website, where she opens up about herself and her outlook on life.

“In life my basic philosophy is to live a healthy, active and positive lifestyle as much of the time as possible. Sure you fall off the wagon from time to time but that’s ok. Through my modeling I have worked out what works for me to stay healthy and look good and this is what I am passing onto you with my new program. Enjoy it and keep a healthy and positive attitude,” the model tells her readers.

Meanwhile, fans can see much more of Rosanna Arkle by following the Instagram bombshell on her social media accounts.