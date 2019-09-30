Pippa Middleton Takes Her 11-Month-Old Son, Arthur, To A Toddler Gym

Pippa Middleton, famous sister of future Queen Consort Kate, is well-known for her love of fitness. Now, in a column written for Waitrose, she has discussed passing along that passion to her son, despite the fact that he is still less than a year old (via The Mirror).

Pippa was first thrust into the limelight at the royal wedding between her sister and Prince William. Due to her dedication to exercise, she had developed a perky posterior, and fans took note and lavished attention on the younger Middleton sister.

Despite the media blitz, Pippa remained dedicated to her fitness, and often challenged herself with competitions or philanthropic endeavors.

For example, she participated in at least two cross-country skiing races, one in Norway and one in Switzerland. She has also traded snow for sun, as she completed her first marathon in Kenya, participating in the Safaricon Marathon.

Most impressively, she also completed a cross-country bike tour of the United States, a distance that tallied 3,000 miles. In addition to these accomplishments, Pippa also discussed fitness ideas and motivational tips in her Waitrose column.

Pippa finally found her own prince charming in James Matthews, a London financier. The two got married in May 2017 and welcomed their son Arthur in October 2018. She has often been seen jogging with the stroller.

Now, she is spilling the lid on how she gets her 11-month-old involved as well — and her big secret is signing him up for a baby gym.

“Our local baby gym has been a saving grace – it’s a big space full of fun, soft objects, playmats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers,” she wrote.

“The classes have structured activities that help promote movement, balance and strength, but there’s also free play.”

Pippa has also said that the benefits she has noticed are not just physical, but emotional as well.

“Arthur burns lots of energy in this safe environment and learns many physical skills. I have also noticed him building his confidence with each visit,” she claimed.

The biggest suggestion that Pippa has is to try out baby yoga.

“Arthur spent most of the class trying to escape from my yoga mat, chewing on the foam block, and practicing the cobra on his tunny,” she confessed of their first trial.

However, since then, she has said that all in all she is “sold” on the practice, and added that her biggest regret is not starting it sooner.

Hopefully, she has already passed on the advice to her sister, Kate, who just might be expecting a fourth child soon, as reported by The Inquisitr.