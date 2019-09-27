‘Cuban Kim Kardashian’ Claudia Sampedro Flaunts Curves In Leopard-Print Bikini: ‘Mama Needs Her Groove Back’

Claudia Sampedro is exactly a month away from turning 30, she told her legion of Instagram fans, which means that she has been looking back at the past decade of her life and reflecting upon the lessons she has learned along the way. On Thursday, the brunette bombshell — who is known for her uncanny resemblance to Kim Kardashian, as Cosmopolitan has pointed out — took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot in which she shows off her incredible curves in a bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

As she did so, she shared with her followers that she needed to remind herself that, even on her worst days, she still has her groove. For the photo, Sampedro — who is also known for her relationship with former NFL defensive end/linebacker Julius Peppers, as The Inquisitr has previously written — is leaning against a table as she rocks a two-piece bathing suit that boasts a realist leopard print in golden yellow, black, brown and white.

The suit consists of a bandeau top with that twists at the front, which helps highlight her buxom figure by putting her cleavage front and center. Sampedro teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms that sits high on her sides, landing just below her bellybutton at the front.

This style of suit accentuates her hourglass figure by contrasting her toned thighs and full hips with her slender midsection and itty bitty waist. The Cuban bombshell is wearing her blonde highlighted hair swept over to one side and styled down in waves that fall over her right shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest and arm.

Completing her glammed up look, Sampedro is wearing a face full of makeup that consists of silver eyeshadow, long lashes — possibly extensions — a neutral color on her lips.

Since going live, the post — which Sampedro shared with her 1 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 27,700 likes in under a day of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 450 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Caribbean model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to engage with her motivational caption.

“[P]rime time baby,” one user wrote, adding a heart eyes emoji to illustrated the comment.

“Hey settle down [winking emoji]…. 30’s are better then [sic] 20’s, because now you have the experience & knowledge, plus your [sic] still [fire emoji] because you’ve taken care of yourself,” wrote another one.