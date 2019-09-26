Kate Bock & Jasmine Sanders Show Off Killer Legs In Insanely Sexy Joint Photos From Monte-Carlo

Kate Bock’s most recent Instagram share is earning her a ton of props from fans.

As those who follow the supermodel on social media know, Bock loves to share photos from her travels with her loyal fans. While the model regularly posts shots from different spreads and campaigns that she takes part in, she also shares plenty of photos with her NBA-star boyfriend, Kevin Love, as well. Kate’s most recent travels brought her to Monte-Carlo wheres she posed for a photo at a Maxim event.

In the gorgeous new post, Bock delighted fans with two new shots. In the first photo in the series, the model leans her back against fellow model and friend, Jasmine Sanders, while clad in a sexy ensemble. Bock leaves little to the imagination in the stunning look, showing off her long and lean stems in an incredibly short long sleeved dress. The stunner looks into the camera, wearing her long, blonde locks down and slightly waved. She completes her look with a pair of strappy black heels and a face full of makeup.

Just behind her is Sanders who looks just as beautiful as her counterpart. The model wears her long, dark locks up in a high bun while also donning a face full of makeup. Jasemine sizzles in a curve-hugging gold gown that hits well above her knee, exposing plenty of leg for the camera. Since the post went live on Kate’s account, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans already, racking up over 3,000 likes and 30-plus comments.

Some fans took to the image to gush over the ladies’ amazing bodies while countless others raved over the star power in the photo. A few others had no words and opted to comment using emoji instead.

“Gorgeous ladies,” one fan gushed with a series of yellow heart emoji.

“Wow two very smoking hot gorgeous ladies!!!!,” another raved with a series of emoji.

“Gorgeous legs,” one more commented.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr shared that Bock sizzled in another sexy look, this time a cowgirl-chic one. For the gorgeous photo, the model stood front and center as she struck a pose. In the caption of the shot, Kate mentioned that it was post-fashion week weekend and it looked like she was ready to relax. In the image, the model looked stunning as she wore her long, blonde locks down and curled as well as rocking a face full of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara and blush along with a black crop top, plaid skirt, and denim jacket.

Fans can keep up with Kate by giving her a follow on Instagram.