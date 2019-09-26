‘Miss Bikini USA’ 2019 Natalie Romano Heats Up Instagram In Vibrant Neon Two-Piece

“Miss Bikini USA” 2019 Natalie Romano is heating up social media with her latest photo. Of course, Natalie stuns in sexy swimwear, which is why she won the crown, and she’s showing off her modeling skills in her latest bikini Instagram update.

In the sexy snapshot, Natalie is seen sitting on an outdoor lounge chair as she donned the neon blue and bright pink bikini, which flaunted her ample cleavage with a well-placed cut-out in the front of the top. The two-piece also showcased the model’s flat tummy, rock hard abs, lean legs, and toned arms as she posed for the camera with a smile on her face.

Romano accessorized the beach look with an understated ring on her finger and a light-colored sun hat on her head. She wore her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and flowed over her shoulders.

Natalie also donned a full face of makeup in the photos, which included darkened eyebrows, dramatic eyeliner, a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her plump lips.

Natalie followers loved the bikini snap, and took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the new update.

“I know why you won a pageant. That smile is perfection,” one follower wrote.

“Looking fantastic as always,” another fan stated.

“Super cute,” said one Instagram user.

“Beautiful,” another comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Natalie only recently returned to social media after a bit of an absence, and she revealed to her followers that it was because of a heartbreaking death in her family, admitting that she had a lost her grandfather, whom she was very close to.

“It’s been a really rough week. Unfortunately this past Monday my sweet, loving, 102 year old Grandpa passed away peacefully in his home. Even though it’s hard that he’s not here with us anymore, it makes me happy to think of what a long and wonderful life he did have filled with so many accomplishments. He was a WWll Veteran. I will forever cherish all of our memories together, and he will always be in my heart,” Romano wrote in the caption of a photo featuring her as a child with her grandparents.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Natalie Romano’s sexy bikini photos by following the “Miss Bikini USA” winner on her Instagram account.