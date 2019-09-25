American Model Alexa Collins Wows On The Beach In Colorful, Patterned Bikini

Alexa Collins is showing off her insane figure again on Instagram, much to the delight of her thousands of fans.

The American model often shares sizzling snaps of herself to social media, and the newest addition to her page that was shared on Wednesday, September 25 certainly did not disappoint. Its geotag placed the stunner in the British Virgin Island’s capital island of Tortola, where she was dressed to enjoy a relaxing beach day in the skimpiest bikini imaginable. The babe paused her trek through the sand to show off her barely-there ensemble for the camera, and judging by the reaction of her 596,000 followers, they certainly seem happy that she did.

Alexa sent pulses racing in the itty-bitty bikini that did way more showing than covering up. The sexy two-piece was from the brand Lulifama Swimwear and boasted a bold, colorful animal-print pattern that commanded attention, though the display of her killer curves had already seemed to have done the job.

The swimsuit had a triangle-style top that was barely enough to cover Alexa’s voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of the tiny cups from every angle. More than an eyeful of cleavage was left very much within eyesight thanks to the number’s daringly open neckline. A dainty pendant necklace — the only thing falling down her bare decolletage — drew even more attention to the area.

Alexa also sported the matching bottoms of the set that put on an equally risque display. The cheeky piece featured a dangerously high-cut design that left the babe’s endlessly long legs and famous curves completely exposed, while also flaunting her enviable thigh gab as she walked through the sand. Its waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and sculpted abs, both of which often make an appearance on the social media sensation’s Instagram feed.

The stunner slung a large beach bag over her shoulder to carry her belongings for the day and had her blonde tresses slicked back to her head, damp from likely already going for a dip in the refreshing ocean water. Despite apparently already going for a swim, she still had on a full face of makeup, including a light pink, metallic lip and thick coast of mascara that made her striking features shine.

Alexa noted in the caption of her post that she “burnt her feet” the moment the photo was captured, though the pain certainly seemed worth it, as her fans went absolutely wild for the snap. At the time of this writing, the upload racked up well over 3,000 likes after just one hour of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the bombshell with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Omg you beauty,” wrote fellow Instagram model Cindy Prado, while another said that Alexa was “perfect.”

“Beautiful goddess,” commented a third.

Alexa is hardly new to showing some skin on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty recently shared another photo of herself that saw her rocking a tiny black sports bra that exposed her chest in a seriously eye-popping way, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.