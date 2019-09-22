Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Flaunts Her Toned Abs For A Night Out With Friends

Though most people know Ainsley Rodriguez as a fitness model, thanks to the popularity of her Instagram workouts, the Miami native also likes to focus on food as part of her overall mission to promote wellness. With that in mind, the brunette beauty discussed her love of tapas in a recent Instagram post in which she stunned while wearing a crop top and high waisted skirt.

Ainsley is one of the most popular fitness models on social media, with a following of nearly two million followers. Her philosophy on wellness is that moderation is key and that treating one’s body well in the best expression of self-worth.

Her dedication to wellness is certainly paying off, as the brunette beauty looked stunning as she posted a selfie of her going-out outfit. Ainsley sizzled in a white sleeveless top, which was cropped enough to give viewers a view of her incredibly toned midriff.

Completing the ensemble was a high-waisted brown and orange skirt in a snakeskin print. As a high-waisted cut, it shows off Ainsley’s killer hourglass figure. In addition, a slit adds some sultriness, as it reveals much of Ainsley’s toned thigh.

The beach beauty finished her look with brown high-heeled sandals and a black clutch. Her hair side-swept and styled in a classic blow-out.

The picture earned over 26,600 likes and around 410 comments.

“So Gorgeous girl,” gushed a fan, adding two pink heart emoji.

“You look amazing,” echoed a second, with the heart-eyes face.

“Wow!!! Perfect body and look!” added a third.

In her caption, the brunette stunner posted about going to tapas with friends. Though it might not be the salads or protein-packed meal many fitness-fanatics would chose, Ainsley explained tapas could be secretly healthy in that the variety of flavors often helps her feel satiated, even when eating less.

But even if the gym bunny were to indulge, one of her calorie-blasting workouts would likely banish any extra bloat in no time. She recently posted a series of exercises that looked like they would quickly cause a sweat.

Dressed in a grey Nike sports bra and yoga pants, Ainsley used a weighted ball to complete her routine. First was an oblique ball slam, followed by a ball slam to squat. Third rolled the ball to do a reverse lunge, and fourth used the ball as a stabilizer for doing mountain climbers.

The exercise routine earned nearly 25,000 likes and close to 340 comments.

“So motivated seeing your video!” praised a fan, with two fire emoji.

“You’re perf,” proclaimed a second, with a fire and heart-eyes face.

Ainsley had also won much acclaim for a workout posted earlier in the week, which was demonstrated in a tiny red bikini, per The Inquisitr.