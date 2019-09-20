Video Shows SUV Plow Through Woodfield Shopping Mall In Chicago Suburb, Suspect In Custody, No One Hurt

Shocking video shows an SUV driving through an indoor shopping mall in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Police in the Chicago, Illinois, suburb of Schaumburg responded on Friday to reports that a black Chevy Trailblazer SUV was driving through an indoor shopping mall, beginning its destructive journey inside a Sears store, according to a report by WLS TV News.

Shoppers inside the Woodfield Mall shortly prior to 3 p.m. captured the bizarre scene on video, as seen below on this page.

One person was reported to be in custody in connection with the automotive rampage, according to WGN TV reporter Vicky Baftiri, via Twitter. The WGN reporter also said that there were two injuries in the incident. But Schaumburg police at about 3:20 local time said that no injuries were reported. However, the mall was still being evacuated at 5 p.m. local time.

The suspect was described only as “a young man,” according to WGN TV. Video showed the man being led from the mall by police. The suspect appears to have closely cropped hair and was wearing a red sweatshirt or sweater with a Nike “swoosh” logo across the front of the shirt.

Police clarified that there was no active shooter situation in the mall.

Images published by The Chicago Tribune showed damage at the entrance to the Sears store, on the exterior of the mall. The glass doors of the store appear to be completely smashed and destroyed.

The SUV drove through the mall’s lower level running into several kiosk displays, according to witnesses who spoke to WGN.

One witness told WGN that the car plowing through the mall was “definitely intentional, I don’t understand how that could be an accident,” the station’s reporter Ben Bradley quoted via Twitter.

So this just happened at Woodfield. I’m safe. Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/fOfhtPkWvr — ronin (@nipsfalloff) September 20, 2019

WGN-TV also posted a live video feed from the scene.

Another shopper captured an image what appears to be the final crash that stopped the SUV.

my mom is okay the managed to evacuate but the car crashed right in front of my moms store omg pic.twitter.com/CQ6S0sZxlY — sarah ahmad (@sarahhahmad) September 20, 2019

The FBI Chicago office issued a statement saying that there was “no threat to public safety” following the incident, according to WGN, indicating that the bizarre rampage was not part of a larger attack or conspiracy.

Loading...

“To see all the panic, it was definitely frightening. You hear about this stuff on the news all the time, and wouldn’t expect it to come so close to where you live,” witness Nikko Danz told The Chicago Trubune. “It’s a messed up situation.”

Another witness, named only as Jason, told WBBM TV News that the suspect appeared “dazed and confused” as police took him into custody. Other witnesses described the suspect as calm and “stoic.”

The mall is reported to remain on lockdown after the incident.

Witnesses said that they initially believed that there was an “active shooter” loose in the mall, and reported hearing shouts of “active shooter” as they hustled toward the exits. Though police later confirmed that there was no active shooter involved, the mall incident came just seven weeks after two deadly mass shootings took place in the United States in less than 24 hours, including an active shooter inside a WalMart store in El Paso, Texas, as The Inquisitr covered at the time.

The Woodfield Mall, which was opened in 1971, is the 11th-largest mall in the United States with 2,224,000 square feet of retail space, according to The World Atlas.