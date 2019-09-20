Eileen Davidson Maintains She Wasn’t Fired From ‘Housewives’ & Hits LVP With ‘Proof’

Things are getting ugly between former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Eileen Davidson and Lisa Vanderpump. For a few days now, the two have called each other out online, and Davidson posted some video proof of the situation.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Vanderpump called Davidson a liar for not admitting RHOBH fired her from the show. The shot came after Davidson called Vanderpump a “p*ssy” for leaving the show because she took the easy way out amidst the ongoing puppygate situation. The words came when Davidson answered a question from Bravo host Andy Cohen. After nine seasons on Housewives, Vanderpump decided to leave the show.

After the recent back and forth, Davidson took to Twitter with “proof” that she wasn’t fired, and also mentioned that the show asked her not to discuss the details when she left Housewives. Last year, Davidson left her contract position at The Young and the Restless as Ashley Abbott after decades in the role, and she did a candid exit interview with Michael Fairman. Around the 13 minute mark of the video, her time at RHOBH came up. Fairman asked the actress if quitting RHOBH came about for the same reason that she decided to leave Y&R.

“They actually asked me to take a step down,” Davidson replied. “I didn’t want to be involved with it. The still wanted me on but in a more limited capacity. I’m like ‘no.’ It’s not something that I would want to do in that caliber, and I never planned on doing it for that long.”

“They have asked me to come back still. Come in and out, and it’s just really not something I want to do.”

So @lisavanderpump and all her lovely friends! I gave this interview a year ago. Check it out around the 13:00 minute mark. Also when I left ⁦@RHOBH_⁩ bravo asked me not to discuss deets. Have a lovely day!!! https://t.co/p3WVw8CkKU — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) September 20, 2019

Fairman asked Davidson if her experience at RHOBH turned out to be a good one. Davidson described her run on Housewives as “interesting.”

She went on to say that while she has no regrets about the experience, it has taken her quite a bit of time to recover from being on the show from 2014 to 2018. For Davidson, finding out what fame and money did to other people as well as herself was fascinating.

Of course, fans of both Vanderpump and Davidson had plenty to say about the feud, and many commented on Davidson’s tweet. Several felt she wanted to stir up controversy with Vanderpump to stay relevant to the franchise. Others sided with Davidson, and one even declared that the case is now closed after hearing the interview from last year.

Recently, Davidson made headlines promoting her film Walk To Vegas, which she did with her husband, Vincent Van Patton. The new movie, which is based on a true story, hits theaters today.