Bella Thorne Shares Intimate Videos Of Her & Her Boyfriend Topless In Bed, Driving Instagram Wild

Bella Thorne gave fans an intimate look at her relationship with Italian boyfriend and musician Benjamin Mascolo. On Thursday, the former Disney Channel star posted two romantic clips on Instagram. Benjamin filmed Bella sleeping peacefully in bed. The 21-year-old was topless, wearing only layered necklaces and a silver watch. Her ombre hair was tousled and she wasn’t wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

“I love you,” whispered Mascolo, leaning in to kiss his girlfriend on the head.

“You know I already miss you,” he continued, this time looking into the camera. “You gonna be mad because I didn’t say goodbye… But look at you, you’re so cute. I can’t wake you up baby. But I want you to know that I love you so much.”

In the caption, Bella revealed that due to their long-distance relationship, the couple often leaves messages like this on each other’s phone. She also excitedly wrote that they will be reunited on Friday.

Benjamin was quick to comment on the post.

“You are an angel when you sleep,” he wrote, adding three heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Paris Hilton also seemed to love the sweet post.

“#Goals,” commented the television personality.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the couple.

“Couple goals omg,” said one follower.

“Awww I’m so happy for you baby,” added another.

“Too sweet for words,” a different user wrote.

“So cute omg,” chimed in a fifth Instagram user.

The post has already racked up more than 150,000 likes.

Bella and Benjamin appear to be more in love than ever.

Last month, the couple had a romantic date on a yacht near Sardinia, Italy. Paparazzi caught the lovebirds packing on some serious PDA while enjoying themselves in the sun.

According to People magazine, the couple announced on Instagram in June that they were dating. However, there was speculation that the pair have actually been together since April. The Midnight Sun actress told the publication that she wanted to keep the relationship as private as possible. She noted, however, that she was unable to do so because of the paparazzi.

During the June interview, Bella also gushed about her beau.

“Ben is a cutie pie and seeing him on FaceTime all the time makes me smile very big,” noted the actress. “Clearly, he lives in Italy so it’s an interesting thing.”

To see more of Bella and Benjamin, be sure to follow their Instagram accounts.