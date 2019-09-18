Top 10 Hottest Photos Of Julianne Hough On Instagram

The 'America's Got Talent' judge stuns on her social media feed.

Julianne Hough has made headlines this year for her TV appearances, magazine cover photos, and bombshell interviews, but her Instagram feed is newsworthy on its own. The dancer, singer, and all-around entertainment star is a prolific social media poster who continues to wow her fans with her sexy and sassy photos.

Julianne, who married Brooks Laich in 2017, recently shocked fans when she revealed that she told her husband that she is “not straight,” as The Inquisitr reported. The former Dancing with the Stars pro dancer also posed nude for Womens’ Health magazine earlier this year, which is where she dropped the bombshell news.

When posing for the cover of the Naked Strength issue of Women’s Health, Hough said she didn’t want to do “a demure shoot” where she was trying to cover her body.

“I wanted to do something where I was free,” she said.

More recently, the America’s Got Talent judge, who just wrapped her debut season on the panel of NBC reality competition, stunned audiences with a blunt, chin-skimming bob and plunging red flitter dress that showed off her figure during the show’s finals.

It seems no matter what Julianne Hough does, she makes headlines—and she has the jaw-dropping Instagram posts to prove it.

Hough plugged the AGT finale with a come-hither, black and white, topless photo. In the caption, she even acknowledged her thirstiness with the half-naked shot.

Last month, Hough was on fire as she posed in a plunging, metallic wrap dress. She already has two Dancing with the Stars mirrorballs, but that gigantic, glittery ball behind her looks like a goal.

Speaking of glitter, Hough was dripping in it in July. The star wore a glittering silver dress as she leaned against a matching wall.

Hough stunned in an orange one-piece swimsuit in May. The blonde beauty dipped her toes in a pool as she posed in a serene mountain setting.

Julianne’s team got their glitter game on once again, this time in a stunning three-piece suit that featured a glitter bra, pants and matching overcoat. Hough credited her glam squad for the glitzy look the Billboard Music Awards.

Julianne was all natural in February as she posed makeup-free in a bright blue bikini. The DWTS alum’s pics were from a day at the beach with her husband.

Lst fall, Julianne’s dancer’s body was in full view as she headed to a morning workout. The TV star wore a nude wrap top and ripped leggings as she headed to the gym. Fans commented that a dancer’s body is “the best revenge.”

In October, Julianne posed in a white bikini with tiny bottoms as she noted that she loves where she lives. Her followers chimed in to comment that they love her natural look

Nothing comes between her and her Calvins. Julianne’s pose in her undies is a classic.

And in 2018, Julianne Hough celebrated getting her strength back after a period of not being able to dance. Her powerful pose in black workout gear was her hottest one yet.