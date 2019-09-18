Lizzo Flaunts Voluptuous Figure In Glitter Shorts & Shirt With Herself On It

Lizzo has been setting the music industry ablaze lately with her chart-topping hits and fearless, body positive live performances that are all about empowering women. In one of her latest Instagram posts, the voluptuous queen shared a triple Instagram update showcasing her curves in some of her own merchandise.

In the first snap, Lizzo lounged on a patterned couch backstage in a pair of sequinned booty shorts and sneakers. She finished off the ensemble with a long-sleeved pink top with an illustration of her own curvy body on it, along with her name in script. The shirt was part of Lizzo’s merchandise that fans are able to purchase, and she decided that the best way to highlight her merchandise was to wear it herself. The stunner’s makeup was flawless in the shot, with glimmering gold tones on her eyes, perfect brows, and a glossy brown pout. Her eyes were closed in the first shot as she stretched her legs out and relaxed.

In the second snap, Lizzo served up some seduction as she tucked her legs underneath so that her shorts weren’t even visible anymore. The beauty’s long gold nails were on display as she placed one hand on her leg and the other on the arm of the couch. For her final shot in the series, Lizzo gave her fans a closer look at the shirt, cropping her legs out of the snap and just highlighting the sassy illustration of the singer herself in a black thong and nothing else.

Lizzo’s fans couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 305,000 likes within just nine hours. It even received a comment from fashion designer Marc Jacobs, who responded to her caption about her merchandise being cute.

“It sure is. As are you!!” Jacobs commented.

Another follower couldn’t get over how incredible Lizzo’s legs looked in the snaps.

“Drop that skin care line. Your legs are glistening and shining.”

Yet another fan simply wanted to get her hands on the top Lizzo wore in the shot.

“Where do I buy this??!! TAKE MY MONEY QUEEN!!!”

“NEED some Lizzo merch in my life,” another fan said.

Several of the fans who commented had been to her performance on the night she posted and told her how incredible it was in their remarks.

“Wearing it to work tomorrow! Thanks for an amazing night!” one fan said.

Lizzo was one of the cast members of Jennifer Lopez’s latest flick, Hustlers, and had the chance to live out one of her biggest dreams in real life. In addition to playing an exotic dancer in the film, Lizzo ended up visiting an Atlanta strip club on her own, as The Inquisitr reported.

She shared a video of herself with dancers all around her as she threw money at them while they danced to her song “Truth Hurts.” Lizzo confessed to her Instagram followers that being in a strip club while her music was blasting was her “literal dream.”