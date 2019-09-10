‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Bursts Out Of Her Crop Top, And Instagram Is In Awe

Anastasiya Kvitko is no stranger to fawning fans and gushing comments, and it’s easy to see why with her latest Instagram pic. The brunette bombshell, who has earned the nickname the “Russian Kim Kardashian” due to her insane curves, nearly bursts out of her green lace crop top — and her followers are certainly having a “nice day” thanks to the sultry shot.

Anastasiya is one of the most popular Instagram models in the world, with over ten million followers. Due to her incredible fandom, she has won contracts and ambassadorships with companies such as Fashion Nova, Pretty Little Thing, and Greek Lightning. Now, it appears that she has another possible client with popular fashion website Revolve.

In the picture, the Miami transplant dons a green lace crop top. It features a rectangular cut with a tie-up down the middle, but Anastasiya’s assets are so large that the top bends against the curve of her breasts. In fact, the top seems almost too small, as she seems dangerously close to bursting out of the number. The sleeves of the top are sheer lace and cut off-the-shoulder, showing even more of the social media star’s skin.

Completing the look is a pair of faded high-waisted jeans. The pants are sure to button around the Russian beauty’s tiny waist, emphasizing her incredible hourglass figure. Her hair is styled soft bombshell waves and a deep side-part, only adding to the sexiness of the shot.

The picture quickly earned over 24,000 likes and more than 500 comments in under half an hour. The response was so intense that Anastasiya even replied to one of the comments.

“Have a nice day too and btw you are breathtaking,” gushed a fan, with an amazed face emoji followed by two heart-eye ones.

“Thank you,” the social media sensation returned.

“Absolutely stunning,” echoed another user, adding a plethora of emoji — from the fire to red heart to heart-eye face — to convey his enthusiasm.

“Wow I’m speechless and lost for words… truly gorgeous in that outfit,” concluded a third fan.

Anastasiya seems to be a fan of green, and might just consider it lucky as she was sure to add the shamrock emoji in her caption. She often wears the pretty color in her photos, and has been particularly partial to neon green bikinis.

In fact, as covered by The Inquisitr, her most popular photo in August was a picture of the stunner rocking a super teeny neon green bikini.

The update earned an eye-watering 245,797 likes and 3,755 comments.