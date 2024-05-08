'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Members Reveal Their Most Emotional Side in Season 11 Reunion Teaser

The fans will see them like never before. Vanderpump Rules stars revealed the emotional rollercoaster ride they have been through in the aftermath of 'Scandoval' in the reality show's latest teaser for season 11 released on May 6, 2024. The reunion this time will not be the same as it used to always be.

The cast, including more famed names like Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, and Rachel 'Raquel' Leviss have been the most affected after the cheating scandal unfolded inside the Vandepump villa. Consequently, their friendships and relationships also underwent significant changes in the past decade, as per E! News.

Host Andy Cohen said during the reunion, "You've all been through such an interesting, shared experience for over a decade that we wanted you all to watch this ending together and get your real-time reactions." At the beginning of the clip, Lisa Vanderpump noted she hadn't watched the final piece of the last season and from the teaser, we figured, neither did the cast.

Although the teaser refused to give away the contents of what they showed to the cast, reactions slowly began to appear on their faces. Kent and Schwartz looked somber initially but began to show signs of confusion later on. Meanwhile, Sandoval shook his head and Madix mouthed the words "What the f**k."

Predictably, the Dancing With the Stars alum broke down in tears when Cohen asked her feelings about the clip, "It hurts my feelings a lot, it really does." The camera then cuts to Sandoval who seems equally devastated by the scenes and addresses Madix, "You know me well enough to know that this is not acting."

But Madix dismisses his plea altogether and rejects it by saying, "I don't." To which Sandoval urges, "You knew me, Ariana," as a single tear rolls down his eyes and emotions take over the former couple. "I just want you away from me. I just want you gone," declares the 38-year-old with her eyes closed.

The 40-year-old's affair with fellow cast member Leviss created a buzz in the reality world. It broke his nearly decade-old relationship with Madix and cost him his loyal friendships. In the wake of the drama, the cameras were focused on the infidelity scandal which eventually became the primary storyline of the last season.

The hit Bravo show has rescheduled its filming time and are no longer shooting this summer for season 12. TMZ first reported they won't be taping in May 2024 and apparently, the decision to postpone the dates has to do with the emotional state of the cast members in the aftermath of 'scandoval.'

The sources told the outlet the cast needed a break and "let their lives breathe a bit in the wake of Scandoval -- which has consumed much of the current season ... and which has run dry at this point." The report didn't reveal when the filming would resume for the reality show, but host Cohen shed some light.

"We used to do this all the time with The Housewives," he said who's also the EP of the show. "We would say, 'You know what? Let's put cameras for four or five months and come back to them and they will have lived their lives, things will be different," per The Hollywood Reporter.