Sources Reveal Meghan Markle Wants to Stay Away From UK Despite Royal Family Health Scares

Meghan Markle has broken all ties with the UK from her side. Lately, the royal family has been going through a rough patch following Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery and King Charles' cancer diagnosis. Although her husband, Prince Harry, returned for a brief visit to see his ailing father, the former actress-turned-royalty has left the royals for good, sources reveal.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang

It's been four years since the Duchess and Duke stepped down as working royals and first landed in Canada. They built their family away from the Monarchy, giving birth to their two children- a son, Archie Harrison, in 2019 and a daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana, in 2021. However, since getting married in 2018, Markle has only been to the UK three times.

She last visited after the couple's trip to Germany for the late Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee and her funeral. Although it's unclear why she didn't accompany Harry on multiple visits, Markle mainly stayed back to cater to their two children. However, amid the latest health scares of her sister-in-law and father-in-law, sources claim she has no plans to go back.

After the British Monarch was diagnosed with (some type of) cancer, a source close to the family told OK! Magazine, "Harry was rather panic-stricken when he heard the news about his dad and wanted to head over to the UK as soon as possible." The news shook the Duke of Sussex and rekindled that lost love for his not-so-close father.

The source continued, "He needed to know if what his dad had told him about his illness over the phone was true and not something that he had sugar-coated to not worry him. Once he was sure that the King was in the best hands, he calmed down a bit and realized that he had time to work things out."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Neil Mockford

The father-son meeting lasted nearly 45 minutes before Charles headed for treatment, and the 39-year-old returned to his wife and kids in California after spending 25 hours in the hometown. Although some sources said the Monarch's ill health could be a bridge between the broken bonds, it seems the Suits star may not follow in her husband's footsteps.

"Meghan doesn't want anything to do with it and is keen to stay away from England, but Harry thinks that he must repair the damage that has been caused," said the insider. "There have been plenty of emotional conversations and heart-to-hearts over the best way to handle the situation and move forward."

Meanwhile, "Harry wants to put an end to the feud and regrets the way that things have turned out. There's no plan B for Harry; patching things up with his family is the only option. It's finally hit home how difficult it will be to repair the damage caused by the various swipes at his family over the years."

In a previous interview with Good Morning America, the 39-year-old discussed the royal rift, "If we can get to the point of reconciliation, that will have a ripple effect across the world," per ABC News. "I genuinely believe that, and that's kind of what is pushing me. And if that doesn't happen, then that's very sad."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

Harry's other driving force for mending relationships is his children- Archie and Lilibet. "Harry has spoken about wanting his children to understand their legacy and to feel equally at home in the UK as they do in America," revealed the royal expert Jennie Bond.