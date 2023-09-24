Britney Spears, the sensational pop star, has reportedly declined several high-paying offers for major TV interviews to discuss her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me. In spite of the enthusiasm of publisher Simon & Schuster and several US TV networks, Spears is said to be skeptical of engaging in detailed interviews due to her emotional state and the traumatic aspect of the book’s content.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Mosenfelder

Also Read: Britney Spears Reveals 'Dark Things' Done to Her by 'Enemies': "There's Three Sides to Every Story"

An LA business associate shared with The Mirror that Spears "is just not up to that kind of interaction with a professional interviewer or journalist" and explained, "Britney is just not in the right space to sit down for a full-scale interview to address many areas of her memoir. Firstly, she doesn't like to be face-to-face with a TV camera anymore when dealing with questions. On top of that, the questions will be about the revelations in her book. In theory, she signed off on the content being released next month. Doing the book with her ghostwriter was terrifically tough and left her feeling traumatized and needing therapy. Just how much she is able to go into aspects of those darker moments on camera could be problematic. There is a real concern that she is not able to deal with more trauma on camera with a stranger. The last thing anyone needs is Britney having a meltdown and suffering from this kind of interview."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

In spite of the hefty financial offers extended to Spears, insiders suggest that she is not ready for a full professional interview. The media believes that Spears’ on-camera revelations would be scoop-worthy. Given her rollercoaster life and career, Oprah Winfrey had even reached out to Spears’ lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, in 2021 regarding a potential two-hour special similar to her interview with Harry and Meghan for CBS. Unfortunately, Spears declined the offer at the time, as she was still getting acquainted with her new-found freedom and required time to process her mental and emotional state.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Also Read: Britney Spears Stopped by Her Handlers From Doing Any Interviews Due to Her Recent Social Media Posts

Simon & Schuster has promoted Spears’ memoir as "a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope." The book is set to highlight her incredible journey, her resilience as a performer, and her past experiences in open court in June 2021. The memoir assures prolific candor and humor, providing a sneak peek into the enduring power of music and love, all through the lens of a woman telling her own story on her terms. "The Woman in Me'' by Britney Spears is highly anticipated and is scheduled for release on October 24. While fans eagerly await the book's release, it appears that a major television interview featuring Spears discussing the memoir may not be on the horizon due to her current emotional and mental state.

More from Inquisitr

Britney Spears Is “Hardly Talking” To Sam Asghari Amid Looming Divorce

Britney Spears' Sons, Jayden and Sean Federline Mark New Milestones: They're Now 17 and 18 Years Old