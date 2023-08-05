Kim Kardashian Has Returned to Her Signature Golden Blonde Hairstyle but Fans Wonder if It’s a Wig

Kim Kardashian had uploaded photographs of herself on Instagram Stories with the new hairstyle (which made her seem like Kourtney's twin rather than her younger sister), but the fans weren't quite certain it wasn't a wig. The following photographs she uploaded to show that the unit was indeed short, but it seems that the reality TV star was attempting to fool her admirers with yet another hair makeover. However, she is now a radiant golden blonde, abandoning her traditional dark hair color.

Kardashian revealed her new hair color on Instagram Stories on August 3 while promoting the brand SKIMS. She started with a nude bikini that was almost the same color as her hair. It seemed like her hair has gone from a white blonde to a deeper, more golden blonde since 2022, although the photo's bright lighting may be fooling the eye.

The reality star channeled Barbie to show off her new hairstyle as Greta Gerwig's film continues to break box office records. She had a simple center part in her golden hair. Her straight hair was a waterfall of blunt ends that reached her mid-back. Even while fans love the new do, according to Allure, it is a wig and not Kardashian's natural hair color.

Kim wore a hot pink lace two-piece outfit from her SKIMS collection that Barbie herself would have approved of. She revealed in footage posted on August 3, "You know I love pink, and so does everyone else right now if you've seen the Barbie movie, which I am obsessed with. How cute is a Barbie moment with blonde hair?"

The 42-year-old didn't comment on her hairstyle, but her regular hairdresser, Chris Appleton, revealed her new look in campaign photos. On July 23, he sent a message with photos of Kim working out in a white one-piece swimsuit and heels, "Barbie season." Coincidentally, Kim also made headlines on the same day with an Instagram photo featuring her new chin-length haircut. The SKKN founder's lob makes her seem a lot like Kourtney Kardashian, who has made short hair her hallmark look in recent years. Kim made a sly post about it at the time, "The sports bra is super cute, just like my new haircut."

Throughout her life, Kim has never been reluctant to try new looks. Kardashian's early sartorial choices on Keeping Up With the Kardashians were very consistent, including her characteristic brown hair and early 2000s mainstays like Juicy Couture sweatsuits and bodycon club dresses. Kim first showed off her new blonde hair during Paris Fashion Week in 2015. Even though the new hairstyle didn't stay long, it made quite a stir since she is the queen of social media, and her admirers went crazy over what they thought was her first-ever hair change.

As per Billboard, Kim went back to her natural hair color after a year of flaunting a strong blonde style while pregnant with her second child, Saint West. Kim K's black hair has been a constant during her time in the limelight and her whole life. With the exception of brief photo shoots in both 2016 and 2017, Kim wore her dark brown hair in various lengths, up to and including waist-length extensions.

