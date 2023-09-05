Here’s Why Miley Cyrus Is Keeping Her New Relationship With Drummer Maxx Morando 'Lowkey'

The "hush-hush" romance between Miley Cyrus and the Lilly band drummer Maxx Morando is escalating but not behind the camera. The musical duo have rarely struck a love-filled pose together, although rumors of their affair have been circulating in the media since the end of 2021. Apparently, the "pop chameleon" preferred to be discreet this time, and we wonder why.

The musical duo's dating rumors bubbled up when the two were spotted together in Miami. Cyrus was in town for her New Year's Eve Special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party for NBC, reported ELLE. The Flowers singer was caught having a moment in her Miami hotel's balcony, along with glimpses of them dancing backstage, per Daily Mail.

Despite being spotted on several occasions, the lovebirds are consciously avoiding the spotlight, and everyone's wondering why so "lowkey," Miley? Well, unlike her previous relationships with Liam Hemsworth and others, this time, she wants to keep it 'super-private.' Why? Because the guy himself is like that and avoids the limelight.

Morando is a drummer for the band Lilly, but previously he was with The Regrettes. In March 2023, a source informed PEOPLE that Morando is a "cool guy." His 'dramaless' life has been a reason for attraction for Cyrus, who is admiring these qualities in a man lately. The insider also revealed the drummer has no desire to become a "celebrity."

"He has no interest in being a huge celebrity; he's very low-key. Miley loves these qualities," revealed the insider. "Miley can be herself. They are supportive of each other's careers. Miley is enjoying life, and things are great," the source told the outlet. Since the "rumored couple" belongs to the same industry, they worked on two tracks together.

Two songs from Cyrus' new album, Handstand, and Violet Chemistry, are produced by the duo. Morando also shared a celebratory post on his "lowkey" Instagram account. Though not much is known about the "new man" in the Wrecking Ball singer's life, the songstress shared some titbits of her relationship with him.

Apparently, they were put on a blind date. And it was how they met for the first time. Cyrus told British Vogue, "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him." She added, "The worst that can happen is I leave." During the same interview, she revealed her phone plays Tyrone by Erykah Badu whenever Morando calls her.

She told the interviewer, "I call that 'boyfriend sexy ringtone.'" In another interview in 2021 with Vogue, the When I Look At You singer revealed Morando assisted her in creating one of her performance looks in collaboration with designer Shane Kastl. "This look is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favorite emerging artists, Maxx Morando and Shane Kastl," she said, per Vogue.

Another source said in 2022 that Cyrus is taking a slower pace with her relationship. "She has been there and done that, and she thinks that they don't need to be married to have a lifelong commitment to one another," the insider claimed per Hollywood Life.

"She has had her fair share of relationship problems, and she believes that the reason was that all her past romances were in the spotlight...[She and Maxx] are very serious and committed to each other. She feels they are soul partners. He is like no other partner she's ever had," confirmed the source.

