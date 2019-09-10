Nina Dobrev’s Close-Up Bikini Snap Rocks Instagram: ‘Sun’s Out, Buns Out’

Nina Dobrev is rocking Instagram with her latest update, and her fans absolutely love it. The former Vampire Diaries star has never been shy about flaunting her bikini body, and this week she proved just that by showing off a close-up of her booty.

In the photo, Nina stunned in a yellow striped two-piece as she lay on her belly with a gal pal on top of a blue beach blanket. Dobrev’s long, dark hair is seen falling around her shoulders as her bikini showcases her tiny waist, long, lean legs, and curvy backside.

The actress jokes about sunning her buns in the caption of the photo, which gathered over 862,000 likes in the day after it was posted.

Nina’s friend, blogger Nicole Cogan, also donned yellow in a skimpy one-piece suit and had a matching scarf tied in her hair.

Of course, Dobrev’s fans went wild in the comment section and showed their appreciate for the post by gushing over the actress.

“I LOVEEE YOUUU,” one loyal fan wrote in the comments.

“You are beautiful,” another social media user stated.

“Hotttiiiiiiies,” a third fan fawned.

“Ty for blessing my timeline,” another Instagram account wrote.

“Now I get why Damon was so in love with Elena,” one Vampire Diaries fan quipped.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dobrev was seen earlier this month rocking a similar yellow bikini, but that one sported a gingham pattern.

The bikini likely had fans wondering how Nina keeps her fit figure ready for bikini season all year long. During an interview with Women’s Health, she admitted that by eating more she actually feels healthier and happier.

Loading...

“You’re happier when your body is full, your brain functions better, and you’re a nicer person. I would get hangry, I think, because I was so busy running around that I wasn’t the best version of myself,” Dobrev told the outlet of her previous diet mistake.

As for her future, Nina says that she would like to settle down and have children one day when she’s ready to focus all of her energy on that. Until then, she’s still building her career.

“I’m still working on me. When I do have a family, I can focus my full energy on that, but I’m not ready for it yet. In 10 years, hopefully, I will be—for my mom’s sake,” Nina Dobrev said, joking that her mother wanted to become a grandmother years ago.