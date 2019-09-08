Yazmin Ouhellou Spills Out Of Tiny Dress While Partying With Exotic Dancers

The Only Way Is Essex bombshell Yazmin Oukhellou recently turned heads on Instagram when she posted a sexy snap of herself dancing with fellow British celebrity Rochelle Wood and exotic dancers on either side of them.

The exotic dancers surrounding the reality TV stars rocked pink latex with chain and leather BDSM harnesses. Yazmin and Rochelle were photographed dancing close together. Rochelle’s arms were wrapped around Yaz’s waist and the two both had large smiles on their faces as if they had been laughing.

The photo, which was posted early Saturday, has already commanded a lot of attention from Yazmin’s massive following. For someone who had recently gone through a rough break-up with someone who she thought she was ready to marry, Yaz looked o be having the time of her life.

In the photo, Yazmin oozes elegance in a cream colored bodycon dress. The dress features a midi-length hem that cut offs mid-calf and had a ruching detail up the entire length of the bodice.

In addition to having a form fitting structure that showed off every curve, the dress also featured a plunging, wide cut neckline that was open nearly shoulder to shoulder and cut down straight to the center of the chest. The open design put Yazmin’s ample, perfectly constructed busty bosom on full display.

The reality personality wore her hair long and straight, letting it fall in waves around her shoulders. She opted for a dewy face, pink lip and a smoky eye. All of her cosmetic choices highlighted her natural beauty. She accessorized the outfit with a chunky silver bracelet and a pair of nude stiletto heels.

Her friend, Rochelle, wore long sleeved silver and black iridescent colored mini-bodycon. The dress hugged all her curves and showed off her toned, lean legs. She wore her hair in a voluminous style of tight curls and paired the outfit with a black pair of chunky heeled peep toe sandals.

For those who don’t know of Lady Roc, Rochelle is a British celebrity best known for her current gig as manager of the swanky Sheesh restaurant is Essex where her infamous Wednesday night events known as Roc Wednesdays attract the rich and famous from miles away.

Fans can catch up on all things related to Yazmin and what happened to her relationship with James Lock by tuning in to watch new episodes of The Only Way Is Essex when they air on ITVBe each week in the U.K.