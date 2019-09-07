‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Gets Wet In A Tiny Floral Bikini

Kindly Myers got the pulses of her followers racing on Friday after she took to her Instagram account to post a brand new bikini shot, which gained a lot of love from her loyal fans.

In the sexy snapshot, the former soldier is seen sitting on her knees in a little pool as she rocked a skimpy little floral bikini. The swimwear flaunted the model’s ample cleavage, flat tummy, and impressive abs. Her long, lean legs are also on display as well as her toned arms.

Kindly’s long, blond hair is parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fall down her back and over her shoulders. Myers also donned a full face of makeup in the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, dramatic eyeliner, and a bronzed glow. She also added some pink blush on her cheeks and light pink color on her lips.

Myers accessorized her look with a pair of purple sunglasses, which she wore on top of her head, and a jeweled belly button ring as she gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the pool next to Kindly were two floating cup holders. One looked like a pineapple, and the other was a flamingo.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model — who calls herself a “professional smokeshow” in her Instagram bio — is from Bowling Green, Kentucky. Heightline reports that Kindly and her two siblings were raised by their single mother after their father tragically died when she was only 2-years-old.

Meanwhile, Myers didn’t always want to be a model. When she was a child, she reportedly had a huge love for the game of basketball and had even set a goal for herself to play for the Kentucky Wildcats in college. However, she abandoned those goals during high school, and after graduation, she decided to join the Army, where she served as an automated logistical specialist.

She later served four years in the National Guard, where she found her love for fitness, the effects of which can be seen in nearly all of her social media posts as she shows off her toned and fit body.

In some of Myers’ recent posts, she can be seen wearing skimpy little bikinis. She even goes nearly naked in topless snaps with strategically placed bits of clothing to keep the photos Instagram legal.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kindly Myers’ racy pictures by following the model on her social media accounts.