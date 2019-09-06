Kristen Stewart Puts Her Robert Pattinson Relationship Into Perspective

For the past five or six years, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have not been gossiped about with regard to the nature of their relationship. However, certain fans — many of whom loved the Twilight Saga films — still wonder about the particular about their pairing. KStew and RPat were such an adored couple that they earned their abbreviated nicknames likely because they were discussed so often in print that it became easier just to refer to each of them that way.

Now that Kristen has matured, she has been able to define the relationship that rocked the world as well as the love life she has had until she and Robert parted ways. The star of the new Charlie’s Angels film — her most mainstream movie in recent memory — sat down with Harper’s Bazaar UK to discuss these matters and more.

“Love is lack of fear,” she pronounced to the high octane magazine.

Kristen has obviously significantly opened up since she and Rob were an item.

“When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by. So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, ‘No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours.'”

Back then, Kristin also had Twilight‘s Bella Swan as her mentor. The “permanently tortured, lovesick” character pretty much pined for love. She shared Bella’s passion but lacked a way to express how she felt. After all, at 18, the young thespian didn’t have much experience and neither did Rob.

Also like Rob, Kristen would take part in press gatherings while belying her feelings “with an expression of traumatized horror.”

The two “refused to discuss their relationship” so that, during interviews “there was often a sense of a wall going up, of shutters closing. Most of the time, Stewart looked like she wanted to run away,” the writer for Harper’s Bazaar explained.

Although her relationship with Robert Pattinson is a thing of the past, Kristen’s more recent pairings still seem to be great fodder for news stories. Just last month, KStew was seen out and about in Malibu with gal pal Emma Roberts, as reported by The Inquisitr via The Daily Mail.

Then, only a few days after that, Kristen’s love life took another turn when she and her on-again-off-again girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, reportedly split up after a brief reconciliation, according to Extra.

Since then, KStew had been said to have moved on with screenwriter Dylan Meyer, as indicated by an insider’s comments from the same Extra item.

“Kristen and Dylan are having fun. Kristen isn’t holding back at all and loves being with her. They are moving quickly….”

Although Kristen Steward seems to be playing musical chairs with regard to her significant others, the busy actress probably has been wanting to keep her options open before settling down — if that is, indeed, what she decides to do. After all, she’s a movie star, she’s rich, she’s adventurous — and she’s only 29.