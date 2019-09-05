Instagram Sensation Alexa Dellanos Flaunts Killer Curves In Skimpy Black Bikini

Alexa Dellanos is enjoying the last days of summer in Puerto Rico, and she is sharing snippets of her envy-inducing trip with her legion of Instagram fans. On Thursday, the Instagram star took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself posing on a beach in which she shows off her killer curves in a tiny bikini that is bound to set pulses racing.

In the photo, the 23-year-old social media model is seen near the waters of the Caribbean Sea on Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve — as the geotag she included with her post indicated. The model is sporting a black two-piece black bathing suit that consists of a triangle top with spaghetti straps that tie up behind Alexa’s neck, while it features two bottom straps with details in gold that create a cutout just below her chest.

Alexa teamed her bra with a pair of matching bottoms that feature double straps on each side, the top ones being similar to the gold detailed straps of the top. In addition, the suit sits high on her frame, helping accentuate her full, wide hips, which contrast with her itty bitty waist while showcasing her toned abs.

Alexa is posing with one leg slightly in front of the other, in a way that further accentuates the curves of her body. The model accessorized her look with a pair of mirrored glasses, which she is wearing on her head.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Alexa shared with her 1.4 million-plus Instagram followers — had garnered more than 35,300 likes in just a couple of hours of being posted. The same time period also racked up just shy of 400 comments, which will likely continue to pour in throughout the evening. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Instagram model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her, while also engaging with her inspirational caption.

“Caption!!!!! [double heart emoji] love you!” one user chimed in.

“Okay bodyyyyyy,” another fan raved, trailing the comment with a pink heart emoji.

According to Insider, the model has admitted that she makes $63,500 a year just by posting photos of herself to Instagram. The Miami-based influencer said that she wanted to be a journalist at first, but then decided against pursuing a career in news because she realized she could earn a whole lot more on social media.