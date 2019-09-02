Pamela Anderson, 52, Shares Picture In Metallic String Bikini & Fans Are Losing Their Minds

Pamela Anderson has still got it. The 52-year-old bombshell may have peaked a few decades ago as she ushered in the Baywatch beach babe era, but the blonde hasn’t lost her good looks — or her sizzling body. Pamela’s world now seems to revolve around activism and justice, although her latest Instagram update seemed to weave her legendary career into her attempts at putting the world right.

Earlier today, Pamela updated her account. Fans immediately saw that this was no regular bikini update. While the model had stripped down to a metallic string bikini, her photo came with an agenda — Pamela was calling for Australian WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be freed, as the controversial figure is currently behind bars.

Pamela’s photo showed her posing in her swimwear and shot in black-and-white. The blonde had her assets on show, but she was driving viewers straight to her caption by virtue of a handheld sign bearing Assange’s name. The lengthy caption from Pamela urged the public to educate themselves on Assange’s reported state of “suffering,” with a hashtag calling for his freedom also included.

Bikini updates from Pamela Anderson tend to generate a stir. Despite the Canadian’s pleas for Assange, Anderson ultimately found herself being complimented by countless fans – it’s kind of a given with this star. While many comments did come in debating Assange’s situation, many of them were geared right toward Pamela and how great she looks at 52.

“Could I bring you home,” one fan humorously wrote.

“Wow you look really good,” another said.

“Hot,” a third added.

Elsewhere, fans seemed to be losing their minds over the update itself. It was, after all, a powerful one.

“Beautiful Pam! It’s so sad this is happening it’s just not right Corruption at its best,” one user stated.

“My favorite post of yours yet,” read another comment.

Loading...

One fan did seem to think that the photo might be a throwback – the user wrote that “young” Pamela was the best. While the star did look youthful in her image, she made no suggestion that it wasn’t a recent shot.

Pamela’s update proved to be popular overall, racking up over 13,000 likes in the space of six hours. The same timeframe brought over 195 fans into the post’s comments section. Responses definitely seemed to fall into three categories — either they were centering around Assange or Pamela’s looks, or both.

Pamela has 765,000 Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, and Playboy model Sara Underwood.