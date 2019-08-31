Kourtney Kardashian’s Purple Bikini Has Instagram Calling Her A Snack

Kourtney Kardashian seems to be getting the thumbs-up today: the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has taken to Instagram for a swimwear update. While the photo of Kourtney rocking a purple bikini and lounging in a hammock appeared on her Poosh lifestyle brand’s Instagram yesterday, per The Inquisitr, the image seems to have been deleted from the April-founded company’s account. Fortunately, Kourtney has made up for it by posting the image to her own social media.

Instagram is loving it.

“Gorgeous Kourt,” one fan wrote.

“Linda,” a second user added.

“Wow, purple really suits you,” a third commenter exclaimed.

While countless fans opted to comment only with emoji, peppering the comment section with fire, heart, or alien emoji, others chose to use their words to express their feelings. Kourtney was told that her style was on-point, although many responses seemed to show that fans were taken aback by just how great the 40-year-old looked overall.

“Wow WOW,” one fan told the star.

Kourtney has been making major swimwear headlines this year. This month the star’s Poosh brand collaborated with swimwear brand Aquis. This collaboration was also a family affair: Kourtney’s sister Kendall Jenner also featured in the promo for the partnership. Swimwear may have been the visual focus of the snaps, but Poosh’s collaboration with Aquis is actually geared towards selling turban headwear.

Of course, Kourtney’s own one-piece and bikini looks have made their headlines themselves this summer by virtue of the star’s high-profile travels. While Kourtney did not appear to join younger sister Kylie Jenner for her lavish 22nd birthday celebrations aboard a superyacht cruising through the Mediterranean, Kourtney did visit the destination. The mother of three took an extended trip to Italy this month, with photos showing her enjoying quality family time with children Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Kourtney’s Poosh lifestyle brand harnesses her love of mindful and alternative living and holistic philosophies. The website offers regular blog posts on all aspects of female living, with subject matters spanning from fitness and interior design to a healthy sex life. The company’s website comes with a mission statement from its founder.

“I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space. Healthy living gets a bad rap; it’s as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn’t true, and Poosh is here to prove just that.”

It looks like Kourtney proved that she’s going places today – at least, Instagram seemed convinced. Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her Instagram.