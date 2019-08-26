Yanet Garcia Flaunts Her Pert Booty And Insanely Fit Physique In New Gym Snap, Driving Instagram Wild

Yanet Garcia, who has been dubbed the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” was back in the gym and raising temperatures as the new week kicked into gear. The model, actress, and television presenter shared a new video post to her Instagram page Monday morning, and her followers are going crazy over it.

Garcia is known for her insanely fit body, and she regularly wears tight-fitting, revealing outfits on the television set to show off what she’s got. At the same time, Yanet works hard to maintain her killer figure and her latest Instagram posts are giving her followers an inside look at how she pulls it off.

One still photo shared on Instagram, that the model quickly deleted for some reason, showed Yanet back in the gym for another workout. She had her dark tresses pulled back into a ponytail, and the red lighting cast a hazy glow over Garcia and the gym as a whole.

Fans could see that Garcia was wearing skintight leggings, sneakers, and a crop top and the photograph happened to capture a glimpse of her curvy booty in the reflection of the mirror in the background.

Yanet also shared a short video clip from this workout showing her in the same outfit during the same workout session. In the caption of the post, she encouraged her followers to never give up as she demonstrated a tough move and flaunted her impossibly fit physique. Garcia was squatting as she did this exercise at her trainer’s direction and this allowed her fans to see the curves of her pert derriere.

The 28-year-old Mexican native has more than 11 million people following her Instagram account these days. That massive following has come in large part from videos and photos like these latest ones, and people were quick to show their love for Garcia’s latest updates.

The brief workout video had 35,000 views in less than 20 minutes, and dozens of people commented on how amazing she looked while doing these moves. As for the still photo, that had about 13,000 likes in just 15 minutes, so it looks like these new posts will likely become a couple of her top posts within a matter of hours.

Today is a perfect day to just be happy ???? pic.twitter.com/UXHypMFcaC — Yanet García ???????? (@IamYanetGarcia) August 24, 2019

Over the weekend, The Inquisitr shared additional workout photos from Garcia. It looks like this was the same gym, but Yanet was wearing different workout gear. Between these new posts and the ones previously shared over the weekend, the model and television presenter’s fans can see that every inch of her figure seems to be flawless. She also shared a casual, fun look via her Twitter page that showed her having fun but still looking sexy.

Yanet Garcia knows how to get people talking on social media, and these new Instagram posts demonstrate just how much her fans love and admire her. The Mexican model and television presenter consistently hits the perfect balance of sharing sexy looks, inspiring thoughts, and showcasing her sense of humor to drive her followers wild, and they are always left anxious to see more.