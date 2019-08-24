Horrifying Video Footage Shows A Young Man Being Crushed To Death By A New York Elevator

Disturbing video footage shows a man getting crushed by an elevator at the Manhattan Promenade building.

Sam Waisbren of New York was only 30-years-old when his life was cut tragically short in a horrifying accident that took place on Thursday morning. The graphic way he died was unfortunately captured on video surveillance. The young man was simply riding the elevator at the Manhattan Promenade, a high rise residential tower. Video footage shows a lady waiting for the elevator. The doors open and a man with a backpack steps out onto the floor. Seconds after his feet land, the lift gives way and Waisbren and five other people go crashing down. Waisbren sticks a leg out of the elevator and tries to grab on but is instantly crushed, according to The New York Post.

The video shows the man who had only just safely exited the elevator spin around when he hears it give way behind him. He then watches in horror as the elevator overpowers Waisbren. Other passersby shield their eyes from the horrifying scene as the reality of what they just witnessed hits them.

Paramedics were called to the 23-story tower located on Third Avenue but Waisbren was pronounced dead at the scene. The New York Fire Department also rescued the five remaining individuals trapped in the elevator after much difficulty. They were traumatized but alive.

A building worker witnessed the entire event transpire. He recalled watching Waisbren’s desperate attempts to gain footing.

“The guy literally was trying to climb out onto the floor while the elevator was still [moving down]. It’s awful. His initial reaction was to put his arm out. . . so he could get off. At that point, the elevator took him down. Jumping out [of] the car while it’s still moving, you just don’t want to do it.”

Charles Waisbren is the victim’s father. He spoke out about how his son had left his hometown to move to New York for work in software sales. He had no problem making friends and will be missed by many.

“He was a wonderful young man. He had millions of friends out in New York. He was loved by everybody. We are absolutely devastated.”

The New York City Department of Buildings is still investigating exactly how this accident occurred. It’s already been revealed that the elevator on which Waisbren had been on at the time of his death had experienced problems before. In fact, it had been taken out of service the night before the accident because it kept getting stuck.