Lucy Liu Gets Seduced By Younger Man In ‘Mobile Sex Den’ In ‘Why Women Kill’ Clip

CBS All Access’ Why Women Kill is a dark and twisted comedy series created by Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry. The new series is set across multiple time periods and follows three married women — Simone Grove, played by Lucy Liu, Beth Ann Stanton, played by Ginnifer Goodwin, and Taylor Harding, played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste — who are all driven to murder by the infidelity of their husbands.

Liu’s character is a glamorous ’80s socialite who spends most of her time shopping and throwing lavish parties while trying to maintain the illusion of a perfect marriage with her husband, Karl, played by Jack Davenport. After discovering that Karl is a closeted gay man and has been cheating on her, she decides to pursue a relationship with Tommy, played by Leo Howard, and based on a clip from Entertainment Weekly, it looks like the two are preparing to take things to the next level in the back of a catering van.

In the clip, Simone is seen driving to a remote location to meet up with her young lover. After exiting her car, she’s greeted by Tommy, who informs her that he has his company’s catering van for the rest of the afternoon. Simone immediately assumes the pair would be switching vehicles to drive to a hotel, but Tommy surprises her by opening the back of the van to reveal a futon covered with table cloths along with decorative lights and candles.

“You can’t be serious! You want to make love to me in a catering van?” Simone shrieks. “There’s no way I’m getting into your mobile sex den.”

Eventually, Tommy charms Simone into the van and the two begin making out in the cramped vehicle, before the clip cuts to display the show’s logo.

As for the other women, 1960s housewife Beth Ann has just learned that her husband, Rob, played by Sam Jaeger, is having an affair with a waitress at a local diner. She decides to befriend his mistress and later tries to spice up her marriage.

Meanwhile, in 2019, high-powered attorney Taylor invites her female lover, Jade, played by Alexandra Daddario, to spend a few weeks with her and her husband, Eli, played by Reid Scott. Eli and Taylor currently have an open marriage with rules that prevent them from developing emotional attachments to other partners. However, things get complicated when Eli proposes a threesome with his wife and Jade. His sexual fantasy is later crushed after realizing “there’s more to the ‘casual’ relationship” between Taylor and Jade.

New episodes of Why Women Kill air on Thursdays on CBS All Access.