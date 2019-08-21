Sommer Ray Bares Her Derriere In A Camo Thong Bodysuit

Sommer Ray is known for incredible body, so it’s no surprise that she would have her own contribution to “hot girl summer.” The social media star did her part by adding a steamy new video to Instagram, in which she shook her booty in a variety of skintight yoga pants, before baring it all in a thong cut bodysuit.

The 22-year-old is using her Instagram influencer status, which includes nearly 22 million followers, to sell her own line of clothing at Shop Sommer Ray. The California girl sells everything from bathing suits to athleisurewear to sneakers to men’s wear. Sommer’s latest video is a way to showcase her new styles, including a number of yoga sets.

The video opens with Sommer jokingly shaking her booty while wearing light yellow camouflage leggings with a matching yellow sports bra. She soon begins to laugh and turns towards the camera while smiling. She does a second take, where she tries out some dance moves while saying, “come shop Sommer Ray if you’re cool.”

The video then immediately cuts to Sommer tossing her luscious locks around in a black yoga pant and sport bra set. It then moves to pan in on Sommer wearing a traditional camo set. This time, the fitness fanatic puts on a much more subdued front, sultrily looking at the camera as it moves towards her.

The video soon becomes a number of clips where Sommer both shows off both her playful personality and her ample derriere. Sommer makes clothing changes numerous times, wearing a variety of yoga pants as she laughs, plays with her hair, and pretends to talk on the phone. The pants range from skintight camo to beige velour to a classic grey yoga pant.

However, the finale comes when Sommer bares all with a camo-printed bodysuit that reveals nearly all of her incredibly pert posterior.

The video has been watched over 1.6 million times, and has earned more than 3,300 comments.

“Oh what the heck she is unreal,” wrote one impressed fan, adding a fire emoji.

“She is still killing it,” agreed a second.

“You’re SUCH A BOMB,” concluded a third user, using the bomb emoji for emphasis.

Loading...

This is the second time in two days in which Sommer has sent Instagram into a meltdown over her sizzling pics. As covered by The Inquisitr, on Tuesday, the brunette bombshell posted some outtakes from a photoshoot in which she again flaunted her killer body while wearing a bikini bottom and denim jacket.

The picture earned over a million likes and more than 4,000 comments.