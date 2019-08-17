Sarah Hyland Hits The Gym In Belly-Baring Crop Top

Sarah Hyland has been working on her fitness, and she’s letting all of her social media followers in on her workout sessions.

On Friday, Sarah Hyland took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself and one of her girlfriends as they got silly in the gym by dancing around in front of the mirror.

In the video, the Modern Family star is seen sporting an all-black ensemble, which put her curves on full display. Sarah donned a pair of skin-tight leggings, which showed off her long, lean legs. She also added a long-sleeved crop top, which flaunted her flat tummy and rock hard abs.

Hyland had her long, curly brown hair pulled back into a messy bun behind her head and sported a minimal makeup look, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a fresh face, and nude lips. She also seems to sport her glasses for her workout.

Sarah’s friend had her dark hair pulled up on top of her head and wore a pink sports bra with a pair of matching leggings. In the caption of the video, the actress reveals that dancing around while acting silly is how she and her friend warm up for their Pilates class.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend, Wells Adams, recently got engaged. However, the Bachelor in Paradise bartender reveals that his parents have yet to meet his future in-laws, and that the couple’s parents won’t interact until their wedding day.

“My parents haven’t met Sarah’s parents and for good reason. They both fall on opposite sides of the political spectrum, and I’m just sure someone’s going to get into a fight about something,” Wells revealed on his podcast, per People.

“They are going to hang out one time, and it’s going to be at the wedding, and the directive is no one is allowed to talk about politics,” Adams continued.

“It will be liberal actors and my dad and my family who are a bunch of conservatives. My dad’s a doctor, my brother-in-law is from oil money in Texas. It’s going to be so weird,” the Bachelor alum added, revealing that Hyland “comes from a liberal family,” that likely would butt heads about politics with his conservative parents.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Sarah Hyland by following the actress on Instagram, or tuning into the final season of Modern Family this fall on ABC.