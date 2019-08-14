Anastasia Karanikolaou Bares Her Booty For Kylie Jenner’s Birthday

Anastasia Karanikolaou got a little creative in her latest post to Instagram. She decided to flaunt her backside in honor of her Kylie Jenner’s birthday.

In the post, Karanikolaou, otherwise known as Stassie, was on lying on the seated cushions of a yacht wearing a black string bikini with thonged bottoms. Her back was facing the camera, so viewers could get a nice view of her perky derrière. The beauty ran her fingers through her hair as the sun kissed her bronzed skin.

In the post’s caption, Stassie said the post was a little cake for birthday girl, Kylie Jenner. Fans of Kylie know that she recently celebrated her 22nd birthday on August 10 and Stassie has been in Italy celebrating the occasion. In fact, the snap could have been taken on the super-yacht Kylie reportedly rented for the occasion.

Kylie took a moment to reply to the post with a couple of smilie face emoji — a post that garnered over 1,800 likes within an hour of going live.

Stassie’s post also got a nice response from fans.

“More like a lot of cake,” one follower joked.

One fan got creative and wrote, “Whole lotta hotty with a whole lotta body.”

Other comments on the post included “yummy” and “hot” and “beautiful.”

Stassie also wished Kylie a happy day on Saturday with a post that included several photos of them together. Many of those photos showcased Stassie and Kylie’s fabulous figures.

Stassie has an amazing figure but in 2017, she opted to undergo plastic surgery to have her breasts augmented so they would be the same size. She opened up about the procedure in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine, saying she is not ashamed of it.

“A lot of people think plastic surgery is only for cosmetic reasons, to change something you’re insecure about … If I was insecure, I wouldn’t have showed it. I wanted to show people that there’s nothing to be ashamed of — that it’s so common for girls to have this issue and you can do something to fix it,” she said.

Stassie sought the professional help from Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Ashkan Ghavami. Ghavami echoed Stassie’s remarks and said that people should not feel bad about plastic surgery, adding that they should not feel any worse for getting plastic surgery than than they do when they wear fake eyelashes.

Fans wanting to keep up with Stassie's adventures can follow her Instagram account.