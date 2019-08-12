Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Bursts Out Of The Tiniest Bikini

Daniella Chavez never tires of setting pulses racing with her Instagram photos of herself, of which she has an apparently endless arsenal. On Monday, August 12, the Chilean Playboy model was at it again as she took to the popular social media platform to post a racy new photo in which she bursts out of what could be the world’s tiniest bikini.

In the photo, the 33-year-old blonde bombshell is posing in front of some trees in Miami Beach, Florida, as she indicated via the geotag included with her post. Chavez was shown rocking a black two-piece bathing suit that consists of an inverted triangle top with spaghetti straps that tie up behind the model’s neck. Meanwhile, another strap is shown crossing over her breasts, holding together the two tiny cups that barely cover her assets, leaving quite a bit of side- and underboob exposed.

Chavez teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sit high on her sides and low at the front, helping accentuate her hourglass figure by showcasing her wide hips and derriere in contrast with her small waist. According to the tag she included with the photo and in her caption, the bikini she is wearing is from Dachafit, a Chilean brand of sports attire.

In the photo, the model is posing with her legs slightly open and hip to one side, in a pose that further accentuates her famous curves. Chavez is taking one hand to her head as she shoots a big open mouth smile at the camera. She is wearing a generous layer of mascara on her lashes, giving her green eyes more depth and making their color stand out. In addition, she is wearing her blonde hair straightened and down, except for the top part, which is tied back.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Chavez shared with her more than 12 million Instagram followers — racked up nearly 40,000 likes and just shy of 500 comments in under an hour of being posted, promising to garner quite a lot more interactions as the day progresses. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the South American model flocked to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her, both in her native Spanish and English.

“Oooh yeah,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji and a thumbs up.

“You are absolutely beautiful,” another fan raved in English, also adding heart eyes emoji and red heart to the comment.

“OMG WOW OMG WOW very beautiful,” a third fan chimed in.