Kim Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Look Like Twins In Sultry New Photo, Fans Call It ‘Weird’

The much anticipated collaboration between Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian finally has a release date, but it seems like fans are not so into the picture chosen for the advert.

The Kylie Jenner by KKW Fragrance line has been in the making for a good while, and Kim has now announced via her Instagram page that it will be dropping on August 23. The 38-year-old posted a photo of herself and her younger sister laying down together, but it seemed like some of her 145 million Instagram followers did not approve of the sultry shot.

The photo showed Kim laying down in a sleeveless, skintight blue bodysuit that showcased her incredible hourglass figure and ample assets. She had her eyes closed and her lips slightly parted, and rested the weight of her body on her right arm.

The mother-of-four wore her long raven locks down in her signature beach-wavy style with a center part, and she donned a full face of makeup — including some bright pink eye shadow that blended with her matching blush, lots of highlighter on her cheek bones, a light nude-colored lipstick on her full lips, and full eyelashes. For an extra pop of color, she had her long nails painted in a pink color as well.

Kylie, on the other hand, sported a one-shoulder purple bodysuit, some blue eye shadow and dark eyeliner, lots of contour and cherry-colored blush on her cheeks, and a light pink lipstick color on her world-famous lips. Her nails were painted red, and she wore her hair in a similar style to her older sibling. According to Kim’s tags, their glam was done by their usual makeup artists — Kim’s was done by Mario Dedivanovic, while Kylie’s was done by Ariel Tejada.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder held the fragrance bottle in her hand, which was shaped like a mouth. The one she carried was the red perfume, but the reality TV stars revealed there will be three different scents, each selling at $40. However, what appeared to annoy their fans was their pose in the picture. Kim had one of her hands around Kylie’s shoulder, who laid next to her sister and also had her arm around her abdomen.

“What the hell Kim??????!!!!. This pic is just wierd [sic] and suspect,” one person wrote, while someone else chimed in, “Seriously most awkward ad campaign ever. Lol.”

Others commented things such as, “This pic is weird,” “Weird composition,” and “What a strange pose.”

Regardless of the criticism, the new snap racked up over 600,000 likes in just one hour, which is probably good news for the famous sisters’ businesses.