Miranda Lambert Rocks Fishnet Stockings And Lacy Black Bra In Drool-Worthy New Photo

Miranda Lambert’s latest Instagram share is getting a ton of attention from her legion of fans.

The country music superstar has been busy promoting her music over the past few weeks on social media and luckily for fans, she has been sharing plenty of photos on her feed as well. In the most recent video that was shared with her 3.6 million followers, Lambert is promoting her song “Mess With My Head,” which she says is unlike anything she’s ever done before because it has a little bit of a rock edge to it.

In the stunning new post, Lambert lies on the ground on a black and white rug with a swirl pattern. She wears her long, blonde tresses down and at her side along with a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss. Her gorgeous figure is also on display in the photo in a shiny gold top that shows off a hint of her lacy black bra.

She pairs the top with tiny black pants while covering her beautiful and toned legs with a pair of fishnet stockings. Over the NSFW top, Lambert dons a checkered jacket and completes the look with a little bit of jewelry as well as a pair of sexy orange cowboy boots with fringe. The video is also set to the music from her new track.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the country superstar plenty of attention from fans with over 18,000 likes and well over 400 comments. While some of her fans commented on how amazing she looks in the sexy snapshot, countless others chimed in on the new song and what they think about it.

“Love this new song but please don’t ever leave country music! You’re awesome for taking risks and you’ve certainly earned it!,” one fan commented with a heart-eye emoji.

“Miranda you look amazing, love your music,” another follower gushed with a red heart emoji.

“OMG chills! I am freaking LOVING this new edge we are hearing,” one more raved with a series of flame emoji.

Yesterday, the blonde beauty also teased fans on Instagram that her new track would be dropping tomorrow. In a simple post with a black background and the song name written in red cursive letters alongside her name in white, Miranda gave fans another little listen. Like her most recent post, this one earned Miranda a lot of attention from her followers with over 19,000 likes and nearly 600 comments with fans once again sharing their thoughts on the new track.

Fans can keep up with all of Miranda’s projects by following her on Instagram.