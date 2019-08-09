Demi Rose Poses Topless In Bathtub Filled With Flower Petals For Racy Photo Shoot

Demi Rose Mawby is putting it all on display for a new photo shoot.

The curvy model was seen posing topless in a bathtub filled with flower petals for the shoot, with the pictures making their way to the Daily Mail this week. The series of images showed Rose posing in the water, her body turned away from the camera and her arms strategically placed to keep her from appearing nude.

“Demi proudly displayed her tiny waist and eye-popping cleavage as she posed for the captivating photographs,” the report noted. “The bath which Demi soaked in was filled with an array of colorful petals and decorated to spell out her name with large orange flowers.”

The photos were taken during the model’s trip to Bali, Indonesia, the report noted. Demi has already shared some other snaps from her trip, taking to Instagram to share various images, including one of herself wearing a very form-fitting black dress. In another Instagram picture, Demi sported a tiny bikini as she posed in front of some tropical plants.

The pictures have been a huge hit with Demi’s 9.3 million followers, garnering viral attention and making their way across both social media and the celebrity news landscape. Demi’s almost unreal proportions have made her one of the most popular Instagram models, with an ever-growing and very devoted following.

Demi’s rise to the top of the Instagram modeling world has had some help from her love life, as she has been romantically connected to Kylie Jenner’s ex, rapper Tyga.

The British model has been compared favorably to Kim Kardashian, especially when it comes to her physique. As Demi Rose said in a 2017 interview with The Sun, she embraces the comparisons but said she feels out of place with her international fame.

“I have an amazing life travelling the world and showing off curves to rival the Kardashians. I love the best parties, yachts and fast cars – but deep down I’m just Demi, a kid from Sutton Coldfield who got lucky,” Demi Rose said, referring to the town north of Birmingham in England where she grew up.

Demi has made it plenty far from her home in England, as her Instagram page shows she is frequently jetting off to far-flung and tropical locations for her photo shoots. For the most recent shoot, she has spent a number of days in tropical Bali.

Those who want to see more racy images for Demi Rose’s trip to Bali can check out her Instagram feed.