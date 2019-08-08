Donald Trump Attacks ‘Fox News,’ Says ‘Fake News CNN Is Better’

Donald Trump renewed his attacks on Fox News anchor Shepard Smith, calling his show the “lowest rated show” on the network and asserting that he prefers to watch “Fake News CNN.”

The president let his 63 million viewers know that he wasn’t happy with the news network.

“Watching Fake News CNN is better than watching Shepard Smith, the lowest rated show on @FoxNews. Actually, whenever possible, I turn to [One America News Network]!” he tweeted.

It’s not clear what raised Trump’s ire, but the tweet came during a busy day of travel for the president as he visited those impacted by the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio.

In the past, Trump has praised Fox News and network hosts like Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, though he has attacked Smith in the past. In March, he tweeted that Smith, along with Fox anchors Arthel Neville and Leland Vittert should be working at CNN.

That may be because Smith has criticized the president throughout his term. Most recently, Smith has called Trump’s attacks on four minority congresswomen “xenophobic” and divisive.

It isn’t just Smith who has upset Trump. The president has lashed out at the network in general for what he sees as unfair coverage. Recently, the network revealed polling that showed former Vice President Joe Biden winning against Trump by 10 points in a hypothetical 2020 match-up.

In response, Trump criticized the network for showing him losing to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and said the current polling must be inaccurate as well.

“@FoxNews is at it again. So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries, & before – Proud Warriors!” he tweeted.

Fox colleague Sean Hannity has also criticized Smith, calling him “anti-Trump.”

According to the Daily Beast, Hannity told guest Seb Gorka that he liked Smith, but didn’t like his bias against the president.

“But he’s so anti-Trump. I mean, he went off on a rant last week,” Hannity said.

In Trump’s most recent attack on the network, he references One America News Network, a right-wing cable news network that is considered to be extremely pro-Trump. The network has peddled in conspiracy theories and “Kremlin propaganda,” according to the Daily Beast, has championed the president while pushing a false story that South Africans were killing white farmers for their land.

Social media followers slammed Trump for his tweet, saying that he should be focused on bringing comfort to the victims of the shootings, and criticizing his support of the far-right network.